The Weird Reason Buzz Aldrin Wears Three Watches On His Arms

People have questions for Buzz Aldrin, mainly "why the hell are you wearing three watches?"

Buzz Aldrin.

He has a damn good reason.

Image credit: MISHELLA/Shutterstock.com

Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon, went on Twitter to celebrate the 54th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 launch with a selfie on Sunday. Unfortunately, the public was distracted somewhat. Not by his breakfast (which looked excellent) but by the sheer number of watches he wears on his arms.

Of course, people had questions. 

No, it was not some unusual wardrobe malfunction or something he picked up on the Moon. According to Aldrin, he always wears three. Two of the watches – NASA-issued Omega Speedmasters – have been on the Moon, while the other has stayed on the ground like a loser.

“See, you need an odd number (of watches) in case there is a discrepancy so you can sort out which one is what,” he explained in an interview posted to his website.

Relating this concept back to space, he added that future NASA missions should use his wristwatch strategy when deciding astronaut crew numbers.

“We’re not going to send an even number of people to Mars because then you can have a 50/50 disagreement."

The photo reveals that the time on the watches match up, but that isn't always the case. Aldrin, an ambassador for watchmaker Omega, also owns a watch made to track Mars days, known as sols, which last 24 hours and 39 minutes, though helpfully it also keeps Earth time. 

