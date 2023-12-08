Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Secret To A Long Life? Clams Could Hold The Key"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

The Secret To A Long Life? Clams Could Hold The Key

I guess that's what you call a pearl of wisdom.

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

Freelance Writer

Katie has a PhD in maths, specializing in the intersection of dynamical systems and number theory.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments1Comment
share1Shares
Photograph of an Ocean Quahog (Arctica islandica)

Leonardo da Vinci? *takes drag on cigarette* I've not heard that name in a long time.

Image Credit: iNaturalist/Bernard Picton (CC BY 4.0)

Could clams be holding the secret to a longer life? One team of researchers from Bologna believe so – but probably not in the way you think.

Humans are living longer than ever before, with the average life expectancy worldwide increasing by no less than two decades in the past 60 years alone. But we’re still babies compared to some other species: there are giant tortoises that can live for at least 191 years so far; bowhead whales have them beat with a lifespan of over 200 years; and Greenland sharks can reach 400, easy.

Advertisement

So why, if you’re interested in longevity, would you look at the humble clam and its cousins, rather than these statesmanlike beasts? Well, it turns out bivalve mollusks have something more interesting going on: rather than being uniformly long-lived, the animals can live for anywhere from one to more than 500 years, depending on the species.

“It always fascinated me that some bivalve species live extremely long lives,” said co-first author Mariangela Iannello, a researcher in the Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences at the University of Bologna, in a statement.

“When I realized that nobody had ever investigated this exceptional longevity within a molecular evolution framework, I knew that we had to start studying longevity in these animals.”

To investigate what might be responsible for certain bivalves’ exceptionally long lives, the team decided to look at the genomes of four species: Arctica islandica, known to be the longest-lived noncolonial animal on record thanks to Ming the Clam’s 507 years on the planet, plus Margaritifera margaritifera, Elliptio complanata, and Lampsilis siliquoidea, who all top out at between 150 and 190 years old.

Advertisement

Then, they looked at 29 other species whose lifespans weren’t that notable at all.

That was for a very good reason. “With species having such extreme longevity, the Bivalvia clade provides the widest range of life spans within a class,” the researchers write. “Having both short- and long-lived species in the same taxon makes bivalve mollusks an excellent model system to investigate senescence, aging, and extended life span.”

By comparing the genomic data of the different species, the team was able to single out the genes that separated the long-lived bivalves from the short-lived ones. The search turned up some familiar names: “many genes in this network had been previously associated with longevity in other species,” noted Iannello. 

It’s an “exciting” discovery, said Iannello. “An important implication of this finding is that an extension of lifespan may involve common genetic factors in very distantly related species.”

Advertisement

For example, long-lived bivalves had similar genes related to things like DNA damage response, regulation of cell death and apoptotic pathways, cellular responses to abiotic stimuli, and hypoxia tolerance – all traits known to be associated with longer lifespans. 

But that wasn’t all: the study also turned up a handful of proteins that aren’t known to regulate longevity: “We believe that these genes are new and exciting candidates to be tested for a role in increasing lifespan,” Iannello said, “not only in bivalves but also in other species.”

So are we just around the corner from a clammy revolution in ageing? Don’t get your hopes up just yet. While the researchers are excited to work through the consequences of this new information, “a complex and multifactorial process such as longevity is definitely challenging to analyze,” Iannello cautioned. It requires "deep manipulation of big data and multiple complementary, integrative approaches.”

Nevertheless, it’s potentially a big step towards a deeper understanding of the aging process – and how we may one day be able to manipulate it to our advantage. 

Advertisement

“The increasing availability of omics data will allow us to explore species that have never been considered in this context before, and that would greatly help advance aging research,” Iannello said.

“Science has a long history of research focused on the most disparate taxa that has profoundly impacted our understanding of human biology,” she pointed out. “I think that, particularly in the aging field, we have a lot to learn from the natural world around us.”

The paper is published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • DNA,

  • clams,

  • aging,

  • health,

  • molluscs

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Why Are People Talking About A Redesign Of The COVID-19 Vaccines?gloved hand holding vial labelled as a COVID-19 vaccine over dry ice
healthmedicine

Why Are People Talking About A Redesign Of The COVID-19 Vaccines?

clock1 hour ago
share12
Hangxiety: Why Might You Feel Anxious After Drinking Alcohol?young woman staring anxiously at a bottle and glass of wine
healthneuroscience

Hangxiety: Why Might You Feel Anxious After Drinking Alcohol?

clock3 hours ago
share1
Should You Be Eating Peach Fuzz?A group of ripe peaches in a bowl
healthhealth

Should You Be Eating Peach Fuzz?

clock5 hours ago
share41