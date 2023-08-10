Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How The Atomic Bomb Taught Us That Greenland Sharks Live To 400 Years Old"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

How The Atomic Bomb Taught Us That Greenland Sharks Live To 400 Years Old

Thanks, atomic bomb. Shame about the rest.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

greenland shark atomic bomb

Nothing betrays your age like eye lens radiocarbon.

Image credit: Hemming1952, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Romolo Tavani / Shutterstock edited by IFLScience

The Greenland shark, Somniosus microcephalus, is the longest-living vertebrate on the planet with a lifespan that’s thought to possibly extend beyond 500 years. Even at the most conservative estimate of 272 years, it beats any other species on Earth – but the way we came to discover their extreme longevity begins with the atomic bomb.

Aging Greenland sharks is difficult because they lack the calcified tissues researchers sample when studying things, like the ear stones of fishes, which can reveal age a bit like growth rings in a tree. To overcome this obstacle, researchers in a 2016 study used radiocarbon dating techniques to investigate the eye lens of Greenland sharks.

Advertisement

The eye lenses of 28 female Greenland sharks were studied to test for their radiocarbon levels and stable isotopes, which are dictated by the diet of the shark’s mother rather than the sampled animal. This is because of the unique way in which eye lenses retain some structural details that were present on the first day of the shark’s life.

“In vertebrates, the eye lens nucleus is composed of metabolically inert crystalline proteins, which in the center (i.e., the embryonic nucleus) is formed during prenatal development,” explained the authors. “This tissue retains proteins synthetized at approximately age 0: a unique feature of the eye lens that has been exploited for other difficult-to-age vertebrates.”

Where an atomic blast comes into this is a phenomenon known as the “bomb pulse” that’s been identified as an indicator of marine animals’ ages because of the way it influences the radiocarbon levels, as enormous amounts of the radioactive isotopes C-12 and C-14 were released into the environment.

greenland shark atomic bomb
The mushroom cloud from the Castle Bravo thermonuclear weapon test in 1954, the largest nuclear weapons test ever conducted by the United States.
Image credit: United States Department of Energy - National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

“Since the mid-1950s, bomb–produced radiocarbon from atmospheric tests of thermonuclear weapons has been assimilated in the marine environment, creating a distinct 'bomb pulse' in carbon-based chronologies,” explained the authors. “The period of rapid radiocarbon increase is a well-established time stamp for age validation of marine animals.”

Advertisement

The artificially high levels of radiocarbon were incorporated into the tissues of all living things born after the bomb pulse, acting as a biomarker for age as the tissues of animals born beforehand look very different in radiocarbon dating terms. For our Greenland sharks, that meant the highest amounts of radioactive isotopes were found among the eye lenses of the youngest sharks.

For the remaining large sharks, modeling revealed the average lifespan to be at least 272 years, though the biggest ones were estimated to be nearer to 335 and 392 years old. The team also estimated their age at sexual maturity to be 156 years old, making for a seriously long adolescence.

Part of the reason for these deep-sea giants’ incredible longevity is the extremes of cold they live in. The Arctic environment calls for a seriously slow metabolism, something that’s associated with longevity in a range of animal groups.

While an impressive record, as the researchers warned, Greenland sharks’ incredibly long lifespans and the time it takes for them to reach sexual maturity also make them vulnerable, as every animal of reproductive age represents a massive investment in terms of years spent on Earth.

Advertisement

“Our estimates strongly suggest a precautionary approach to the conservation of the Greenland shark, because they are common bycatch in arctic and subarctic groundfish fisheries and have been subjected to several recent commercial exploitation initiatives,” they concluded.

400 years is pretty impressive, but the ocean quahog still has the Greenland shark beat.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • sharks,

  • animals,

  • isotopes,

  • radiocarbon,

  • greenland shark,

  • atomic bombs

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Crocodiles Sense Distress In The Cries Of Human Babies, And It's Attractivecrocodile hominid cries
natureanimals

Crocodiles Sense Distress In The Cries Of Human Babies, And It's Attractive

clock3 hours ago
share160
Watch A Sloth Fight An Ocelot – And Win!Ocelot sloth
natureanimals

Watch A Sloth Fight An Ocelot – And Win!

clock4 hours ago
share84
It's So Hot In Phoenix Its Cactuses Are Losing Their ArmsArms of saguaro cactus falling off due to extreme heat.
natureplants

It's So Hot In Phoenix Its Cactuses Are Losing Their Arms

clock8 hours ago
share910