Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Quantum Cheshire Cat Effect Might Not Be Real After All

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

The Quantum Cheshire Cat Effect Might Not Be Real After All

“We're all mad here,” said the cat or anyone who has spent some time in a physics department.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman

the eyes and grin of a cheshire cat overimposed on a 3d render of an artistic backgropund inspired by quantum mechanics

And just like that the quantum Cheshire cat disappeared.

Image Credit: Jurik Peter/Julia Raketic/Shutterstock.com

In Alice in Wonderland, the Cheshire Cat can disappear leaving only its grin behind. Physicists consider something analogous might exist in quantum mechanics when a particle can be separated from its properties, and the two travel on different paths. This quantum Cheshire cat effect explained that and other weird events like particles swapping disembodied properties. New research claims that what is seen is not what’s actually happening. There is no quantum Cheshire cat effect at all.

In quantum mechanics, observations affect the experiment. This has caused plenty of weirdness, with experiments behaving differently whether they are observed or not. Researchers think that the setup of the quantum Cheshire cat experiment produces the apparently paradoxical effect and that this disappears when a different order of measurements is taken.

Advertisement

"Most people know that quantum mechanics is weird, but identifying what causes this weirdness is still an active area of research. It has been slowly formalized into a notion called contextualize – that quantum systems change depending on what measurements you do on them," lead author Jonte Hance, a research fellow at Hiroshima University and the University of Bristol, said in a statement.

Contextuality is crucial in quantum mechanics and leads to quantum systems that might appear wildly different and even mutually incompatible by doing different measurements on them. The cause of contextuality is unknown and the team set out to investigate using the quantum Cheshire cat. In this way, they found that the measurements were key to producing the effect.

"We want to correct this by showing that different results are obtained if a quantum system is measured in different ways and that the original interpretation of the quantum Cheshire cat only comes about if you combine the results of these different measurements in a very specific way, and ignore this measurement-related change," said Holger Hofmann, a professor at Hiroshima University.

The team wants to investigate other effects that appear paradoxical and see if they are manifestations of contextuality. And from there maybe even understand how contextuality emerges in the first place.

Advertisement

"This will not only help us finally explain why quantum mechanics is so counterintuitive but will also help us develop ways to use this weirdness for practical purposes. Given that contextuality is inherently linked to scenarios where there is a quantum advantage over classical solutions to a given problem, only by understanding contextuality will we be able to realize the full potential of, for instance, quantum computing," said Hance.

A paper discussing this research is published in the New Journal of Physics.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • quantum mechanics,

  • physics,

  • Quantum cheshire cat,

  • contextuality

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Happened When The Hubble Telescope Stared At "Nothing" For 100 HoursHubble deep field view of the universe.
spaceSpace and Physics

What Happened When The Hubble Telescope Stared At "Nothing" For 100 Hours

clock1 hour ago
comments1
Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To EarthThe view from the Peregrine Lander.
spaceSpace and Physics

Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To Earth

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share170
The Origin Of The Most Mysterious Moon Rocks Has Been ExplainedAn Apollo 17 astronaut next to a lunar boulder. Rocks returned in that mission have been used to explain the source of light, but high-titanium basalts
spaceAstronomy

The Origin Of The Most Mysterious Moon Rocks Has Been Explained

clock5 hours ago
share44