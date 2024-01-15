Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Origin Of The Most Mysterious Moon Rocks Has Been Explained

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

The Origin Of The Most Mysterious Moon Rocks Has Been Explained

Three and a half billion years ago a reaction took place that created rocks unlike those from anywhere else in the Solar System.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

An Apollo 17 astronaut next to a lunar boulder. Rocks returned in that mission have been used to explain the source of light, but high-titanium basalts

An Apollo 17 astronaut next to a lunar boulder. Rocks returned in that mission have been used to explain the source of light, but high-titanium basalts.

Image Credit: NASA/Eugene Cernan

Many lunar deposits are curiously high in titanium, with TiO2 accounting for up to 18 percent of some samples by weight. As interesting as that may be to future miners, this fact has also intrigued planetary scientists, who for more than 50 years have been unable to explain how these rocks could form – let alone reach the lunar surface. Now the puzzle has apparently been solved.

When the Apollo astronauts returned from the Moon with 380 kilograms (840 pounds) of rocks, some of their samples were familiar to geologists. Others were not, but only because they required unearthly conditions, such as an absence of water or air, to be produced. However, some lunar substances defied obvious explanations. The volcanic basalts that make up the lunar “seas”, for example, turned out to be much more diverse in composition than their Earthly equivalents, with a hundred-fold difference in titanium concentrations standing out. 

Advertisement

High-titanium basalt has remained a mystery ever since. Mapping from orbit that revealed these rocks were quite widespread deepened the puzzle.

The Clementine mission to the Moon revealed how widespread the high-titanium basalts, at least on the near side.
The Clementine mission to the Moon revealed how widespread the high-titanium basalts, at least on the near side.
Image Credit: Lunar and Planetary Institute


Now, a team co-led by Professor Tim Elliott of the University of Bristol has come close to recreating the mystery basalt in the lab, in the process providing an account of how they could have formed on the Moon.

“The origin of volcanic lunar rocks is a fascinating tale involving an ‘avalanche’ of an unstable, planetary-scale crystal pile created by the cooling of a primordial magma ocean,” Elliott said in a statement. “Central to constraining this epic history is the presence of a magma type unique to the Moon, but explaining how such magmas could even have got to the surface, to be sampled by Space missions, has been a troublesome problem. It is great to have resolved this dilemma.”

The problem wasn’t just that the basalt is high in titanium, but its low density compared to the most similar rocks on Earth. This lightness contributed to widespread eruptions 3.5 billion years ago, before the Moon ceased to be volcanically active – but geologists had trouble explaining how this composition arose, and why only on the Moon.

Advertisement

Some geologists suggested the titanium-rich basalts came from materials in the lunar mantle known as ilmenite-bearing cumulates. However, partially melted cumulates in the lab don’t match the basalts in question. Moreover, the product is so dense it’s considered improbable it could have reached the surface.

Elliott and colleagues have now shown that when ilmenite-bearing cumulates react with the common mineral olivine and orthopyroxene, the melted product matches the titanium-rich basalts people have been struggling to explain. The match extends to its low density, making the widespread eruptions make sense.

A high titanium basalt from Apollo 17 used for the study.
A high titanium basalt from Apollo 17 used for the study.
Image Credit: NASA


“Although this model does not fully replicate lunar melt–solid interaction, we suggest that titanium-rich magmas erupted on the surface of the Moon can be derived through partial melting of ilmenite-bearing cumulates, but melts undergo extensive modification of their elemental and isotopic composition through reactive flow in the lunar mantle,” Elliott and co-authors write. “Reactive flow may therefore be the critical process that decreases melt density and allows high-Ti melts to erupt on the lunar surface.”

The work is published in the journal Nature Geoscience

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Astronomy,

  • titanium,

  • the moon,

  • olivine,

  • Lunar basalts,

  • lunar volcanism

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To EarthThe view from the Peregrine Lander.
spaceSpace and Physics

Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To Earth

clock2 hours ago
We’ve Been Searching For Alien Intelligence For 50 Years, But We’re Just Starting To Really LookA radio telescope at night
spaceAstronomy

We’ve Been Searching For Alien Intelligence For 50 Years, But We’re Just Starting To Really Look

clock4 hours ago
comments2
share53
Building Blocks Of Life Survive In The Sulfuric Clouds Of VenusA false-color image of the sulfurous Venusian cloud cover was produced using two ultraviolet channels from Akatsuki, the Japanese PLANET-C, and Venus Climate Orbiter, which highlights the convective turbulence of the planet's tropical regions, in contrast with the clear, smoother polar regions.
spaceAstronomy

Building Blocks Of Life Survive In The Sulfuric Clouds Of Venus

clock2 days ago
share150