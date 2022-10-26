Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

The Most Common COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed – Here's What To Look For

Loss of smell and shortness of breath used to be tell-tale signs of COVID-19, but not so much anymore.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockOct 26 2022, 11:44 UTC
An ill woman covered in a blanket blows her nose.
Vaccinated people with COVID-19 are more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab. Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com

COVID-19 cases are ramping up for the winter in the Northern hemisphere once again, but this season we can expect to see the disease reveal itself through slightly different symptoms than before. Part of this is because different variants are currently doing the rounds and a different demographic of people are being infected – but it’s also a reflection of how vaccines, boosters, and infections have helped shift how our immune systems deal with the virus.

The ZOE COVID Study app has been keeping tabs on millions of people’s symptoms across the UK since the early days of the pandemic. They gather their heaps of data via an app through which people can self-report their COVID-19 cases and symptoms. 

Advertisement

As of October 25, they estimate that 2,894,159 people currently have symptomatic COVID-19 in the UK. That sounds a lot – and it is – but it’s actually down from around 3 million cases estimated two weeks ago. 

In their latest round-up, the ZOE research project reports the most common symptoms that are currently being seen in the UK. While symptoms are similar for most people across the board, they note some subtle differences between people who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated.

Related Stories
boook svgAir Pollution Linked To Low Birth Weight
boook svgFeeling Crappy After Your COVID-19 Vaccination May Indicate A Better Immune Response
boook svgCommon Respiratory Viruses Observed Fusing Into Hybrids Never Seen Before

“There are a few reasons why symptoms may be changing, including the fact that those who have been vaccinated experience less severe symptoms, as well as more cases being reported by younger people, who we have found experience different, less severe symptoms as well,” they write in a blog post

Advertisement

The most commonly reported COVID-19 symptoms (in order) among fully vaccinated people are:

  1. Sore throat
  2. Runny nose
  3. Blocked nose
  4. Persistent cough
  5. Headache


For people who’ve had just one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the most commonly reported symptoms are: 

  1. Headache
  2. Runny nose
  3. Sore throat
  4. Sneezing
  5. Persistent cough


For unvaccinated people:

  1. Headache
  2. Sore Throat
  3. Runny Nose
  4. Fever
  5. Persistent cough


As you may have noticed, loss of smell and shortness of breath as totally disappeared from the top five most reported symptoms. In the first year of the pandemic, these two symptoms were a tell-tale indication of COVID-19 and they remain outlined on government websites as common symptoms. 

Unfortunately, this means mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 are now harder to discern from a common cold – which is all the more reason to keep testing and staying cautious if you suspect you might be feeling a bit under the weather. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • virus,

  • sneezing,

  • health,

  • common cold,

  • cough,

  • vacciantion,

  • covid-19,

  • SARS-CoV-2,

  • Omicron variant

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Air Pollution Linked To Low Birth Weightpregnant person holding belly with smoking towers in background
healthhealth

Air Pollution Linked To Low Birth Weight

clockOct 25 2022
Feeling Crappy After Your COVID-19 Vaccination May Indicate A Better Immune ResponseA sad lil girl after her vaccination
healthmedicine

Feeling Crappy After Your COVID-19 Vaccination May Indicate A Better Immune Response

clockOct 25 2022
Common Respiratory Viruses Observed Fusing Into Hybrids Never Seen BeforeIllustration of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
healthhealth

Common Respiratory Viruses Observed Fusing Into Hybrids Never Seen Before

clockOct 25 2022