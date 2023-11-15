Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Jet Of M87* Might Be Stealing Energy From The Supermassive Black Hole"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

The Jet Of M87* Might Be Stealing Energy From The Supermassive Black Hole

Observations and simulations suggest there is a cosmic thievery at work.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share1Shares
The elliptical galaxy is just a bright sphere whose feature can't really be distingusih but a prominent blue jet is seen stetchign out like a ribbon from its center

M87 and its enormous jet seen by Hubble

Image Credit: NASA/ESA/STScI

M87 is a relatively close elliptical galaxy and M87*, its supermassive black hole, was the first of these gargantuan objects to be photographed. The black hole is known for the release of a jet of material stretching for millions of light-years – and researchers believe that the jet is powered by theft. Its energy is stolen by the black hole.

Nothing escapes black holes, not even light. This is true and it is the very nature of what makes a black hole a black hole. But these objects sit in the universe and interact with it, through magnetism and gravity. There are mechanisms by which is it possible for black holes to lose energy. A famous one is Hawking radiation, the slow evaporation of black holes due to the formation of new particles at the edges. Then there is the Penrose mechanism. And then there is Electromagnetic Energy Extraction.

Advertisement

Due to its enormous gravitational pull, a rotating black hole like M87* drags spacetime along with it. Magnetic field lines are also dragged along, and their presence slows down the rotation. That loss in rotational energy could be used to power a jet.

Researchers built on the observations of M87* from the Event Horizon Telescope and used supercomputer simulation to establish a theoretical framework to test this idea. The magnetic field of the supermassive black hole gets twisted by the spin of such a massive object, creating ripe conditions, according to the study, for the jet to steal energy away from the black hole. And it is truly an enormous amount of energy.  

boook svg

Related Stories

Zombie Star Flashes Bright As A Supernova In Never-Before-Seen Return From The Deadarrow
Life’s Building Blocks Could Be Seeded By "Bouncing" Cometsarrow
Why Comet Erasmus Wagged Its Tail As It Sailed Past The Sunarrow

“If you took the Earth, turned it all into TNT and blew it up 1,000 times a second for millions and millions of years, that’s the amount of energy that we’re getting out of M87,” Dr George Wong, from Princeton University, said in a statement.

The research does not categorically state that the jet is powered by the black hole, but they believe that current evidence is consistent with that scenario. Future observations, maybe with the proposed next-generation Event Horizon Telescope, should be able to say if this is the case or not.

Advertisement

“I think it’s extremely likely the black hole powers the jet, but we can’t prove it yet,” explained professor Alexandru Lupsasca, from Vanderbilt University, who won the 2024 New Horizons in Physics Prize from the Breakthrough Prize Foundation for his black hole research.

A paper describing the results is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black holes,

  • Supermassive Black Hole,

  • Astronomy,

  • M87,

  • relativistic jet

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Zombie Star Flashes Bright As A Supernova In Never-Before-Seen Return From The Deadbright flash of light against blue background reminiscent of a cloud of gas in space
spaceAstronomy

Zombie Star Flashes Bright As A Supernova In Never-Before-Seen Return From The Dead

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share110
Life’s Building Blocks Could Be Seeded By "Bouncing" CometsArtist impression of a burning comet about to impact on a planet
spaceAstronomy

Life’s Building Blocks Could Be Seeded By "Bouncing" Comets

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share81
Why Comet Erasmus Wagged Its Tail As It Sailed Past The SunBlack and white image of Comet C/2020 S3 (Erasmus) on 14 November 2020
spaceAstronomy

Why Comet Erasmus Wagged Its Tail As It Sailed Past The Sun

clock10 hours ago
share2