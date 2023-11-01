Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How Do Black Holes Die?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

How Do Black Holes Die?

Extremely slowly is the answer!

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share1Shares
Artist impression of an actively accreting supermassive black hole

When every celestial object is gone, black holes will still be there. But not forever.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In this universe, nothing lasts forever, but black holes are the objects that will try their darndest to stay alive the longest. Long after the last star has stopped shining and the last planet has turned to dust, black holes will still be there. But they are not immortal.

Many black holes form in spectacular fashion. The explosion of massive stars is one way to do it. Merging of dense objects is another. We are not sure how the biggest supermassive black holes came to be, but it won’t be a timid affair. Their birth is full of excitement but their death is anything but. They are all slowly dying. Very very slowly. There should still be black holes for 10109 years.

Advertisement

So how do they die? They simply evaporate away. Black holes, when they are not actively feeding, lose mass and energy as radiation: Hawking radiation. Black holes are black because nothing, not even light, can escape them. Once something crosses its boundary, the event horizon, it’s gone for good. Within the event horizon, the escape velocity is greater than the speed of light – and since nothing escapes the speed of light, nothing leaves the black holes.

You might then be wondering how Hawking radiation can escape, and the devil, as always, is in the details. This radiation forms outside the event horizon. Quantum mechanics has shown us that empty space is not exactly empty. It has energy, and that energy can spontaneously form pairs of particles and antiparticles and when these interact they go back to being pure energy.

boook svg

Related Stories

The Photomolecular Effect: It Appears Light Can Evaporate Water Without Any Heatarrow
Indian Lander Created Vast Ejecta Halo On The Moonarrow
Citizen Scientists Have Spotted A Close Approaching Asteroid Professionals Might Have Missedarrow

When this happens near a black hole (and maybe not even close), it is possible for those particles to not interact, turning back into pure energy. One pair of the particles is trapped by the black hole and the other escapes. And this great escape carries away a tiny fraction of the black hole's energy.

Advertisement

The amount taken away is small, truly minuscule, but it is there. And it is happening constantly. Black holes will continue to form and grow for a long time (the universe likely has not seen its biggest black hole yet) but at some point, there won’t be anything left for them to eat and they will diminish, fading into nothing in a slow release of Hawking radiation.

The timing of the evaporation depends on the size of the black holes. The smaller they are, the faster they disappear. Like fictional immortals, only the biggest will remain in the distant future. And eventually, there can be only one.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black holes,

  • supernova,

  • Supermassive Black Hole,

  • Hawking radiation,

  • Astronomy,

  • black hole merger

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Photomolecular Effect: It Appears Light Can Evaporate Water Without Any HeatEvaporation of water in the river Yuryuzan
spacephysics

The Photomolecular Effect: It Appears Light Can Evaporate Water Without Any Heat

clock1 hour ago
share1
Indian Lander Created Vast Ejecta Halo On The MoonAn orbital image of the surface of the Moon. At the center Vikram is a bright square object with two plume bright region spreading from it, and a long shadow.
spaceSpace and Physics

Indian Lander Created Vast Ejecta Halo On The Moon

clock2 hours ago
Citizen Scientists Have Spotted A Close Approaching Asteroid Professionals Might Have Missedasteroid approaching planet Earth
spaceAstronomy

Citizen Scientists Have Spotted A Close Approaching Asteroid Professionals Might Have Missed

clock3 hours ago
share89