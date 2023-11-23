Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Hilarious Winners Of The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Have Arrived"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

The Hilarious Winners Of The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Have Arrived

Nature can be majestic, inspiring – and deeply ridiculous.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share2Shares
Image of two greenfinches in an argument, called “Dispute,” which managed to win both the Junior Award and the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award.

"Dispute" by Jacek Stankiewicz won both the Junior Award and the Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award.

Image credit: © Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

And the winner of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 goes to… Jason Moore for his timeless photo “Air Guitar Roo” showing a kangaroo rocking out. 

Jason captured the image (below) of the female Western grey kangaroo in the outer suburbs of Perth. He was out with his camera in the early morning, hoping to capture some of the Australian wildlife in the “golden hour” of sunlight. After picturing some waterfowl at a nearby lake, he was driving home and noticed a number of kangaroos frolicking in a patch of open bushland covered in picturesque wildflowers. 

Advertisement

“When I arrived, there were a number of Kangaroos in the field. The morning light was still favourable so I grabbed my camera and headed off to a spot where I could get down to eye level with my subjects, amongst the biting ticks (the lengths we go to, just to get that perfect image.) I ended up shooting about 40 or 50 frames of the Kangaroos with various content including Mum’s, Joey’s and also some action shots of them bouncing along through the yellow field,” Jason said in a statement seen by IFLScience. 

"Air Guitar Roo" was awarded OVERALL WINNER 2023 and ALEX WALKER'S SERIAN CREATURES OF THE LAND AWARD.
"Air Guitar Roo" was awarded OVERALL WINNER 2023 and ALEX WALKER'S SERIAN CREATURES OF THE LAND AWARD.
Image credit: © Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


“The shoot turned out to be a great session, and I am quite fond of several images that I captured. Not many people know that Kangaroos are normally fairly docile and even a bit boring most of the time, if I’m honest. However, when I saw this Roo striking the air guitar pose, it immediately brought a smile to my face, and I knew that I had captured something really special,” he added.

boook svg

Related Stories

Gigantic "Missing" Body Of Water Discovered Stretching Across The Atlantic Oceanarrow
Good News, Everyone: Blue Whales Officially Return To Seychellesarrow
Up To 1.1 Million Gallons Of Oil May Have Just Leaked Into The Gulf Of Mexicoarrow

This year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards saw 5,300 entries from 1,842 entrants representing 85 countries worldwide. There were six Category Winners, including young photographer Jacek Stankiewicz with his image of two greenfinches called “Dispute,” which managed to win both the Junior Award and the Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award.

Other Category Winners included Vittorio Ricci from Italy for their image “Unexpected Plunge” of a heron ungracefully falling out of the sky and into the water, which won the Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award.

"Unexpected plunge" won the SPECTRUM PHOTO CREATURES Of THE AIR AWARD
"Unexpected plunge" won the SPECTRUM PHOTO CREATURES IN THE AIR AWARD.
Image credit: © Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


The winner of the Creatures Under the Sea category was awarded to Otter Kwek from Singapore for their image of an otter in the midst of a ballerina-like twirl. 

"Otter Ballerina" won the AFFINITY PHOTO 2 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD.
"Otter Ballerina" won the CREATURES UNDER THE SEA AWARD.
Image credit: © Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


Tímea Ambrus won the Amazing Internet Portfolio Award with a collection of four images showing a ground squirrel leaping into the air before crashing down in an undignified tumble.

Lily Bernau won the Video Award for her film, titled “Too Cold”, of a lone penguin that looks as if it’s too scared to take the plunge into the icy sea. 

"That wasnt here yesterday" by Wendy Comedy was a Highly Commended image
"That wasn't here yesterday" by Wendy Kaveney was a Highly Commended image.
Image credit: © Wendy Kaveney/Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


There were also 10 additional entries that were recognized as Highly Commended Winners: Tzahi Finkelstein, John Blumenkamp, Zoe Ashdown, Brian Matthews, Lara Matthews, Delphine Casimir, Pratick Mondal, Wendy Kaveney, Jacques Poulard, and Dakota Vaccaro.

"Don't Look Down" By Brian Matthews was declared a Highly Commend entry.
"Don't Look Down" By Brian Matthews was declared a Highly Commended entry.
Image credit: © Brian Matthews/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


If this collection of feelgood wildlife photography tickled your fancy, be sure to check out the winners of last’s year Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022. You can also see 2021 ’s competition winners right here.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • biodiversity,

  • animals,

  • funny,

  • photography awards,

  • wildlife photogaphy,

  • Comedy Wildlife Photographs Awards

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Gigantic "Missing" Body Of Water Discovered Stretching Across The Atlantic OceanA small patch of the Atlantic Ocean.
natureNature

Gigantic "Missing" Body Of Water Discovered Stretching Across The Atlantic Ocean

clock3 hours ago
Good News, Everyone: Blue Whales Officially Return To Seychellesblue whale in a seychelles under water
natureanimals

Good News, Everyone: Blue Whales Officially Return To Seychelles

clock4 hours ago
share30
Up To 1.1 Million Gallons Of Oil May Have Just Leaked Into The Gulf Of Mexicooil slick in blue water, a sweeping vessel moving through it
natureNature

Up To 1.1 Million Gallons Of Oil May Have Just Leaked Into The Gulf Of Mexico

clock4 hours ago