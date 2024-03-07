Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Chess Playing "Machine" That Beat Benjamin Franklin And Napoleon

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Chess Playing "Machine" That Beat Benjamin Franklin And Napoleon

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

The Chess Playing "Machine" That Beat Benjamin Franklin And Napoleon

Some believed they were playing a real machine, but the reality was far funnier.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments1Comment
share37Shares
The Mechanical Turk cabinet.

The cabinet had about enough room for a chess player inside.

Image credit: John Overholt/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

In 1997, IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer made artificial intelligence (AI) history, becoming the first machine to beat a reigning world champion –  Garry Kasparov – at the game of chess.

Though Kasparov went on to draw two other games with Deep Blue, and won a further three, it was an impressive achievement for AI. Chess, though less complex than Go, is a complicated game with a ridiculous number of possible games.

Advertisement

Defeating humans with a machine took decades of developments in computing, followed by, in the case of Google's AlphaZero, four hours of learning the rules and learning to play.

So, in 1770, when one Wolfgang von Kempelen presented a human-defeating chess automaton to the world, perhaps people should have been a little more skeptical than they were. 

Von Kempelen first unveiled the machine to Empress Maria Theresa of Austria. It comprised of a large cabinet supposedly filled with cogs and other mechanical parts, a chess board on top, and a mechanical clockwork humanoid to shift around the chess pieces.

Advertisement

Before the show, von Kempelen turned the cabinet to show that it was empty but for machinery, and lifted the humanoid's clothes to prove that there wasn't a human or other trickery under there. He then made a big show of winding the automaton up like a clock, before it sprung into action and began to move pieces around the board.

It won its first game, impressing and confusing the court in attendance. Though there were skeptics in the crowd, and some sort of trickery suspected, Empress Maria Theresa and others were impressed and delighted with the chess "machine" (the workings of which we will get to shortly).

Von Kempelen toured the chess machine over the next few weeks, causing a stir around Vienna. Before long, he was asked to tour the machine around Europe, meeting and playing chess against famous figures of the time. Like an 18th Century steam punk Forrest Gump, the "Mechanical Turk" played against Napoleon Bonaparte, Charles Babbage (often hailed as the "father of computing"), and Benjamin Franklin, beating them all.

Advertisement

For two decades, though many suspected it was a hoax, nobody could figure out how it was performed. There were plenty, too, who believed that the "Mechanical Turk" was as mechanical as its name suggested. 

The "machine" was a decent chess player, but could be defeated, including by chess champions. It knew the rules, which would be more than impressive for a machine at the time, and played tactically. In fact, it played as well as you'd expect a decent chess player crammed inside a cabinet to perform under said conditions.

The machine was passed around owners, and continued to play players, before, in 1857, the son of its final owner revealed all in a series of articles for Chess Monthly. The machine was operated by a chess player concealed nicely within the cabinet. The chess pieces were magnetic, and corresponded to a chess board on the underneath, allowing the operator to know what move had been played. It was then up to their chess skill to defeat their opponent.

"To execute the Turk’s moves, the player engaged a pantograph, which positioned the Automaton's mechanical arm over the playing board and operated its grasping hand," Dan Flannigan explained in his book Legend and Lore: Jefferson Medical College. "In the center of each square of the hidden chess board, a hole had been drilled to receive the point of the pantograph. By inserting this point into the desired location, the player could execute his moves without being in visual contact with the actual playing board."

Advertisement

And that's how Benjamin Franklin and Napoleon lost at a board game, not to a machine, but to a chess player crammed inside a cabinet operating a big metal puppet.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • hoaxes,

  • history,

  • AI,

  • Chess,

  • artificial inteligence

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Neanderthals May Have Skinned Hyenas And Used Their Fur To Stay Cosyhyena fur
humansancient ancestors

Neanderthals May Have Skinned Hyenas And Used Their Fur To Stay Cosy

clock7 hours ago
share14
Surprising Claims For Literacy Skills Among Nonspeaking Autistic Peoplescattered wooden tiles with different letters of the alphabet on a wooden table, some of the letters are upside down and they're not in any order
humanspsychology

Surprising Claims For Literacy Skills Among Nonspeaking Autistic People

clock7 hours ago
share47
Dazzling Gold Treasures Found In 1,300-Year-Old Tomb In PanamaCocle gold treasure
humansancient ancestors

Dazzling Gold Treasures Found In 1,300-Year-Old Tomb In Panama

clock2 days ago
share120