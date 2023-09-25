Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

""Talking" To Plants Could Help Them Prepare For Attacks"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

"Talking" To Plants Could Help Them Prepare For Attacks

Scientists are using light-based messages to activate plants' natural defense mechanisms.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share56Shares
talking to plants

What would you tell a plant?

Image credit: Bubbly Pang / Shutterstock.com

Scientists are talking to plants through light-based messages to see if they can prewarn them of impending dangers and trigger defence mechanisms that could mitigate the damage. Working with the tobacco plant Nicotiana benthamiana, they were able to activate the plant’s immune response using light as a stimulus in an achievement that could revolutionize our relationship with plants.

“If we could warn plants of an impending disease outbreak or pest attack, plants could then activate their natural defence mechanisms to prevent widespread damage,” said co-author Dr Alex Jones in a statement.

Advertisement

“We could also inform plants about approaching extreme weather events, such as heatwaves or drought, allowing them to adjust their growth patterns or conserve water. This could lead to more efficient and sustainable farming practices and reduce the need for chemicals.”

The study used a novel technology called Highlighter to activate the expression of a target gene in plants. The tool was engineered by Bo Larsen, who originally created it for prokaryotes – simple organisms whose cells lack a nucleus and other organelles – but has since developed it for use in plants.

boook svg

Related Stories

World's Biggest White Hydrogen Deposit May Have Been Found Under Francearrow
"Surfing Godzillas" And Puma Reunions Among Bertie Gregory's "Animals Up Close" Highlightsarrow
Meet The Wholphin, The Unlikely Hybrid Of Intermingling Cetaceansarrow

Using light to manipulate a biomolecular process like gene activation falls under an area of science known as optogenetics. It can either activate or deactivate a target process, and it’s a convenient methodology because it’s non-invasive, non-toxic, and doesn’t cost very much.

Photoreceptors were a crucial and tricky part of the Highlighter methodology. They were engineered to control target processes so that when activated by the light stimulus, they would be switched on, but doing so wasn’t easy because plants have so many photoreceptors. After all, light is how they coordinate growth, development, and even how they eat.

Advertisement

Having successfully tuned Highlighter for use on the tobacco plant, the team were able to demonstrate that it could influence plant immunity, as well as pigment production. Research will continue, but the discovery already opens many doors as to what could now be possible with this alternative approach to talking to plants.

“Highlighter is an important step forward in the development of optogenetics tools in plants and its high-resolution gene control could be applied to study a large range of fundamental plant biology questions,” Dr Jones added. 

“A growing toolbox for plants, with diverse optical properties, also opens exciting opportunities for crop improvement. For example, in the future we could use one light condition to trigger an immune response, and then a different light condition to precisely time a particular trait, such as flowering or ripening.”

And the conversation doesn’t always have to be so one-sided. Did you know that plants can scream? We just can’t hear them.

Advertisement

The study is published in PLOS Biology.

[H/T: Irish Examiner]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • light,

  • plants,

  • communication,

  • pesticide,

  • optogenetics,

  • signals,

  • gene expression

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

World's Biggest White Hydrogen Deposit May Have Been Found Under FranceLorraine grew to become a major coal-mining area in the 19th century, but now new opportunities await.
natureplanet earth

World's Biggest White Hydrogen Deposit May Have Been Found Under France

clock9 hours ago
share6
"Surfing Godzillas" And Puma Reunions Among Bertie Gregory's "Animals Up Close" Highlightsanimals up close bertie gregory
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
natureanimals

"Surfing Godzillas" And Puma Reunions Among Bertie Gregory's "Animals Up Close" Highlights

clock9 hours ago
comments1
share1
Meet The Wholphin, The Unlikely Hybrid Of Intermingling CetaceansA baby wolphin at the Sea Life Park in Hawaii born from the "surprise coupling" of a false killer whale and a dolphin.
natureanimals

Meet The Wholphin, The Unlikely Hybrid Of Intermingling Cetaceans

clock10 hours ago
comments2
share120