Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Sweet, Sour, Salty, Bitter, Umami - Now Meet The Sixth Taste"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

Sweet, Sour, Salty, Bitter, Umami - Now Meet The Sixth Taste

Scientists have discovered a new taste: ammonium chloride.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share1Shares
Close up of a front view of a woman tongue and red painted lips

The average adult has between 2,000 to 10,000 taste buds on their tongue. 

Image credit: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com

Scientists believe they have identified a new basic taste that’s detectable by the tongue. Joining the ranks of sweet, savory, sour, bitter, and umami, a new study suggests the tongue might also detect ammonium chloride as a basic taste.

Researchers have known for decades that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, but new research from USC Dornsife has managed to precisely pinpoint the receptors on the tongue that react to it. It’s all thanks to a protein, called OTOP1, that’s found within cell membranes and forms a channel for hydrogen ions moving into the cell. 

Advertisement

This is the same receptor that picks up on acidity, which we taste as a sour flavor like lemon juice or vinegar. The researchers hypothesized that the OTOP1 protein might also respond to ammonium chloride since it’s related to acidity too. 

To confirm their hypothesis, the team created lab-grown human cells that featured the OTOP1 protein and then exposed them to acid and ammonium chloride. They found that ammonium chloride activated the OTOP1 receptor just as effectively as acid.

boook svg

Related Stories

Should We Treat COVID-19 Like Flu? Or Instead Treat Flu Like COVID-19?arrow
Meet Lattice, The "Choose Your Own Adventure" Human Disease Simulatorarrow
People Are Attempting To Get Tans By Eating Carrots, Apparentlyarrow

Ammonium chloride is often an aversive taste and most likely evolved to help avoid harmful substances, since ammonia is noxious to humans and other animals. However, it is evident that humans can learn to enjoy it, just like how we’ve acquired a taste for spicy or acidic foods. The ammonium chloride flavor is prominent in salt licorice candy, which is popular in Nordic countries, the Netherlands, and northern Germany.

“If you live in a Scandinavian country, you will be familiar with and may like this taste,” Emily Liman, a professor of biological sciences at USC Dornsife and study author, said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Ammonium is somewhat toxic,” she added, “so it makes sense we evolved taste mechanisms to detect it.”

Achieving the official status of a new taste is not an easy feat, however. In 1908, Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda identified the chemical basis of a taste he named umami, the meaty or brothy flavor found in food like soy sauce, seaweed, anchovies, miso, fish sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Marmite. The word can be loosely translated from Japanese as "pleasant savory taste,” although there’s no English word that truly captures its essence.

It wasn’t until decades later that the Western scientific community accepted that umami was an individual salt in its own right, akin to sweet, savory, sour, and bitter.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • food,

  • biology,

  • taste,

  • flavor,

  • umami,

  • tongue,

  • taste buds

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Should We Treat COVID-19 Like Flu? Or Instead Treat Flu Like COVID-19?woman wearing mask on a train
healthmedicine

Should We Treat COVID-19 Like Flu? Or Instead Treat Flu Like COVID-19?

clockYesterday
share110
Meet Lattice, The "Choose Your Own Adventure" Human Disease SimulatorThe Lattice device, a small silver and black box, with a cable connected to it.
healthHealth and Medicine

Meet Lattice, The "Choose Your Own Adventure" Human Disease Simulator

clock2 days ago
share59
People Are Attempting To Get Tans By Eating Carrots, ApparentlyA woman's back. Half is pale, the other half a bright orange.
healthhealth

People Are Attempting To Get Tans By Eating Carrots, Apparently

clock4 days ago
comments3
share230