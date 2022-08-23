"Sunning Your Holes": The New Wellness Activity You Really Shouldn't Get Into

A Twitter post has once more brought the practice of "sunning your holes" out of the darkness, so to speak. In a widely-shared tweet, user moochi posted a screenshot of a TikTok video of someone, with the accompanying caption "people always ask me how I am so happy all the time. Sunning your holes for two minutes a day will increase your vibrations".

Regrettably, people have been pointing their assorted lower orifices at the sun for some time now, for a wide variety of supposed benefits (spoiler: there are none).

In the example currently doing the rounds on Twitter, they specify that it was to "increase vibrations". That's about as good of an explanation you'll get for the benefits of the practice, with others claiming that it caused them energy surges, better sleep, better connection to their sexual energy, more creativity, and attracting "people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me".

On a list of extraordinary claims that require extraordinary evidence "the butthole absorbs creativity from the Sun" is up there with the Indian army claiming to find evidence of the yeti. So as you read this on your phone with your bumhole pointed at the sky, please know that this is nonsense. Humans don't get energy from sunlight except indirectly through consuming plants and animals that have consumed plants. Or (you could argue) in the sense that it means you have to burn fewer calories to stay warm.

Put simply, unless your butthole has figured out how to do photosynthesis, there is no way you're getting any energy out of this: The anus is for expelling waste, stop terrifying your neighbors.

Advertisement Advertisement

There are benefits, of course, to getting sunlight, such as an increase in vitamin D (not too much though as UV is harmful to the skin and can lead to skin cancer). Taking a few minutes out of your day for a breather is also good for your mental health. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the fall and winter months and increasing time spent in natural sunlight can help to combat that.

However, there's no evidence whatsoever that it has to be taken as a suppository.