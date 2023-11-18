"Starship Is About To Launch For The Second Time"

After receiving regulatory approval earlier this week, SpaceX is about to attempt a second launch for its Starship rocket. With a problem-laden first attempt, only a 20-minute window to launch, and the hopes of the next Moon landing in the balance, the stakes are higher than ever.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Starbase site in Texas within 20 minutes after 8 am EST (1 pm GMT). The plan is essentially a repeat of what was intended for April’s launch – all being well, Starship will head east across the ocean for around 90 minutes, after which it will land in the Pacific near Hawai’i.

Today’s launch happens a day after it was originally supposed to, November 17. The delay came after SpaceX operators found an issue with the grid fins on the first-stage booster, Super Heavy. In case of a last-minute delay today, there’s another potential launch window for tomorrow.