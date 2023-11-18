Thank you!

"Starship Is About To Launch For The Second Time"

Space and Physics
PUBLISHED

Starship Is About To Launch For The Second Time

Here's how you can watch it live.

rocket sitting high above ground

The launch was originally set for November 17.

Image credit: SpaceX via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED)

After receiving regulatory approval earlier this week, SpaceX is about to attempt a second launch for its Starship rocket. With a problem-laden first attempt, only a 20-minute window to launch, and the hopes of the next Moon landing in the balance, the stakes are higher than ever.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Starbase site in Texas within 20 minutes after 8 am EST (1 pm GMT). The plan is essentially a repeat of what was intended for April’s launch – all being well, Starship will head east across the ocean for around 90 minutes, after which it will land in the Pacific near Hawai’i.

A livestream of the launch can be viewed below.


Today’s launch happens a day after it was originally supposed to, November 17. The delay came after SpaceX operators found an issue with the grid fins on the first-stage booster, Super Heavy. In case of a last-minute delay today, there’s another potential launch window for tomorrow. 

Space and Physics
space

