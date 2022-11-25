Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies

Some Spiders Are Evolving Sociability And It’s Making Them Smarter

Spiders are not usually social animals, but those that do live collectively have genetic and neural similarities to other social species that give us a fuller picture of collectivity.

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockNov 25 2022, 13:05 UTC
Stegodyphus dumicola take sociability among spiders further than almost any other species, but they are not the only arachnids to have at least some social traits, and the commonalities tell us a lot

Stegodyphus dumicola take sociability among spiders further than almost any other species, but they are not the only arachnids to have at least some social traits, and the commonalities tell us a lot. Image Credit: Bernard Dupont CC BY-SA-2.0 

Of the 50,000 species of spiders in the world, the vast majority are anything but social – even frequently eating prospective or actual mates. However, a handful live together comfortably in colonies, even sharing food, while others are classified as “subsocial”. An exploration of the differences between these spiders and their counterparts has shown parallels with the genes that make other social creatures.

“One of the conditions for social animals is that they have a bigger brain size,” said Professor Alexander Mikheyev of the Australian National University in an emailed statement. “Not only do they need to store information about the physical environment, but also the social one.” 

Advertisement

However, as Mikheyev noted, spiders don’t have brains, instead distributing their neurons throughout their bodies. In Nature Communications, Mikheyev and co-authors note social spiders’ nervous systems are more developed than those of their closest solitary counterparts.

The authors chose to study genes associated with sociability in spiders because, while rare, it has evolved several times independently. By comparison, they note that; “Bees…are often described as ideal study systems because they include the full range of social complexity….However, there are only an estimated two-three independent origins of sociality within bees.”

Related Stories
boook svgKeep Cats Inside For Their (And Others') Own Good, Say Scientists
boook svgLet's Explore Ilha da Queimada Grande, The Forbidden "Snake Island"
boook svgDHL Delivers Large Silverback Gorilla To ZSL London Zoo

The most famous example of spider sociability comes from the Kalahari where large colonies form huge webs. A recent study looked at the practice of Delena cancerides mothers protecting their young, which the paper refers to as subsocial. Investigating the genetics of 22 social and subsocial species, Mikheyev and co-authors found no amino acid substitutions common to all cases.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, they found certain genes where changes were often associated with sociability, for example, substitutions in the Bromodomain-containing protein 4 gene, found in five social and two subsocial spider species, many of them not closely related. This contrasts with insect genetic research, which has found low overlap in the genes associated with social evolution for social bees from different lineages.

Moreover, social spider species generally experienced faster molecular evolution across the genome compared to nonsocial counterparts. The authors attribute this to inbreeding and biased sex ratios.

Despite the vast evolutionary space between arachnids and mammals, the research could tell us quite a bit about ourselves. One of the genes that has experienced intensified selection in social spiders is known as Autism susceptibility candidate 2 because of the effects of variants observed in mice and humans.

Advertisement

Some animals become social so they can hunt together, particularly tackling larger prey. Terrifyingly, there are cases of this. Nevertheless, Mikheyev said D. cancerides, the Australian huntsman spiders he’s most familiar with, which live in colonies under acacia bark, don’t do this, but have been seen sharing meals with their neighbors.

Nevertheless, Mikheyev told IFLScience: “To a large extent we are seeing a tolerance rather than co-operation. It’s not like ants.” Still, as he noted, “if we think about the basis of spider behavior they are very aggressive, so it does not take a lot to attack each other.” For spiders to even share space is a challenge, let alone letting others partake in their hunting work.

Sociability can evolve for many reasons, such as information shared within a colony about predators or food resources. However, Mikheyev said spiders are more likely taking advantage of limited resources such as nesting sites.

Advertisement

The paper is open access in Nature Communications.

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • animal behavior,

  • spiders,

  • convergent evolution,

  • sociability,

  • creepy crawlies

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

Keep Cats Inside For Their (And Others') Own Good, Say ScientistsA kitten, victorious in the hunt
natureanimals

Keep Cats Inside For Their (And Others') Own Good, Say Scientists

clockNov 25 2022
Let's Explore Ilha da Queimada Grande, The Forbidden "Snake Island"snake island
natureanimals

Let's Explore Ilha da Queimada Grande, The Forbidden "Snake Island"

clockNov 25 2022
DHL Delivers Large Silverback Gorilla To ZSL London ZooKiburi looking around the Gorilla Kingdom exhibit at ZSL London Zoo.
natureanimals

DHL Delivers Large Silverback Gorilla To ZSL London Zoo

clockNov 25 2022