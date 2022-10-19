Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Severe COVID-19 Infection May Increase The Risk Of Developing Schizophrenia

Catching COVID-19 doesn't raise the risk of schizophrenia, but being hospitalized due to severe symptoms might.

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

clockOct 19 2022, 13:52 UTC
COVID-19 schizophrenia
It's still unclear how the SARS-CoV-2 virus triggers psychiatric symptoms. Image credit: SB Arts Media/Shutterstock.com

Being hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with an 11 percent increase in the risk of developing schizophrenia, new research has found. While a number of previous studies have detected an observational association between the severity of infection and schizophrenia, this is the first to identify a causal link between the two.

Primarily a respiratory illness, COVID-19 can also trigger a range of persisting neurological symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, and even psychosis. Though scientists are still scrambling to understand exactly how the virus produces psychiatric disturbances, the authors of the new study say that “SARS-CoV-2 can invade the central nervous system, impacting the structure, metabolism, function, and activity of the brain.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, they explain that both COVID-19 and schizophrenia cause a “profound breakdown” of the interactions between neurons and support cells called glia. They also point to other studies which have found a higher mortality rate among COVID-19 patients with a history of schizophrenia.

What is less clear, however, is whether schizophrenia makes people more susceptible to severe COVID-19 infections, or vice-versa. To investigate, the researchers analyzed data from two genome-wide association studies (GWAS) in order to determine if those with a genetic susceptibility to hospitalization upon infection with SARS-CoV-2 were more likely to develop schizophrenia.

Related Stories
boook svgHybrid COVID-19 Virus Made In US Lab Raises Eyebrows. Here’s What To Know
boook svgCould Science Treat Inherited Blindness Soon? New Results Suggest So
boook svgOur Immune Systems Are Still Haunted By The Black Death

Genome-wide association studies allow scientists to study the entire genome of large groups of people in order to identify specific genetic variants that are associated with particular diseases or traits.

Advertisement

The two GWAS datasets included genetic information relating to 122,616 people who had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as a further 32,519 patients who had been hospitalized by the illness. After assessing the data, the study authors uncovered a link between the genetic liability to severe COVID-19 and the risk of developing schizophrenia.

“Severe COVID-19 was associated with an 11 percent increased risk for schizophrenia, suggesting that schizophrenia should be assessed as one of the post-COVID-19 sequelae,” they write. “However, genetic liability to SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with the risk of schizophrenia.”

In other words, catching COVID-19 does not carry an inherent risk of developing the psychiatric disorder, but being hospitalized due to severe symptoms does.

Advertisement

Based on these findings, the study authors conclude that schizophrenia “may be an integral part of the post-COVID syndrome,” and that “protocols for post-acute COVID-19 care should include the diagnosis and management of this psychiatric condition.”

The study was published in the journal Psychiatry Research.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • schizophrenia,

  • mental health,

  • health,

  • covid-19

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Hybrid COVID-19 Virus Made In US Lab Raises Eyebrows. Here’s What To KnowColorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (teal and purple), isolated from a patient sample.
healthhealth

Hybrid COVID-19 Virus Made In US Lab Raises Eyebrows. Here’s What To Know

clockOct 19 2022
Could Science Treat Inherited Blindness Soon? New Results Suggest SoBlindness
healthmedicine

Could Science Treat Inherited Blindness Soon? New Results Suggest So

clockOct 19 2022
Our Immune Systems Are Still Haunted By The Black DeathA cemetery of skeletons killed by the Black Death in London's East Smithfield plague pits, which were used for mass burials in 1348 and 1349
healthhealth

Our Immune Systems Are Still Haunted By The Black Death

clockOct 19 2022