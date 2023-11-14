Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under Antarctica"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under Antarctica

The canyon has been named the Mirounga-Nuyina Canyon in honor of the seals that discovered it.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share180Shares
Two seals both pulling silly expressions one is fitted with a device on top of it's head used for measuring water metrics like depth and temperature.

"I'm telling you, everyone is wearing them!"

Image courtesy of Dr Clive R. McMahon - IMOS

Scientists have come up with many innovative ways to explore different parts of the Earth and beyond. From enormous space telescopes, to fancy LIDAR equipment, these technologies can teach us more about the world (and universe) we live in. Now, scientists have turned to the animal kingdom and recruited the help of some marine mammals to help them learn more about unseen ocean depths and seascapes in the Antarctic. 

By fixing devices atop the heads of some very helpful southern elephant seals (Mirounga leonina) and Weddell seals (Leptonychotes weddellii), researchers have been able to discover more about a hard-to-reach area in Vincennes Bay in Antarctica. The cooperative pinnipeds have even discovered a huge underground canyon that is thought to be 2 kilometers (1.3 miles) deep and has been named the Mirounga-Nuyina Canyon in honor of the seals that discovered it. 

Advertisement

“Deep-diving seals like Weddell and elephant seals provide us with a wealth of information on the structure of the ocean floor,” said Dr Clive McMahon, lead author of the study, in a statement.

In their paper, the team states that only 23 percent of the seafloor has been mapped accurately across the globe and even less is known about the deep water around Antarctica because of its remoteness, inaccessibility, and the vast swaths of ice in the region. “Given the remote and inhospitable nature of Antarctica and the surrounding Southern Ocean, only a small part of the Antarctic continental shelf was surveyed by ships in the past, so the information available about this area is sparse,” McMahon explained.

boook svg

Related Stories

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?arrow
Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Themarrow
The USA Appears To Be Experiencing The Aftershocks Of Massive 1800s Earthquakesarrow

A total of 265 Southern elephant seals and Weddell seals were captured after the molt and devices were fixed to each of the seals' heads to help collect the data. The devices record depth whenever the seals are in the water at a frequency of once every 4 seconds. They can also measure temperature, and conductivity, helping scientists understand more about the East Antarctic continental shelf and the ocean processes that are affected by climate change

Elephant seal yawning with device on the back of it's head. The surrounding is the surface of the water.
Discovering a new deep ocean canyon is all in a days work for this elephant seal.
Image courtesy of Dr Clive R. McMahon - IMOS


The team combined data from over 500,000 individual seal dives on the East Antarctic continental shelf and compared them to bathymetry information about the depth of the water in different locations. Mismatches between the seal data and the bathymetry information can help scientists discover more about different depths and features in different regions of the oceans.

Advertisement

“We found in some regions that more than 25 percent of previous estimates of the ocean depths were wrong,” said co-author Professor Mark Hindell. In some cases, the seals were diving more than 1,000 meters (over 3,281 feet) deeper than where the team thought the ocean floor was. 

By comparing different data sets taken from seals, and from multi-beam sonar vessels like the RSV Nuyina, the team can learn much more about the seafloor in these different hard-to-access areas. This in turn can inform data about the melting of the ice sheets in the area and identify thinner patches. 

“The observations we collect from the seals help us better understand the shape of the ocean floor, especially where there are channels for warm water to access ice shelf cavities,” McMahon explained. “This knowledge is essential for scientists trying to measure icesheet melt rates.”

The study is published in Communications Earth & Environment.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • animals,

  • oceans,

  • seals,

  • Antarctic

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?Unlucky buried person standing in natural quicksand river, clay sediments, sinking, drowning quick sand, stuck in the soil, trapped and stuck concept.
natureplanet earth

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?

clock1 hour ago
share1
Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Themsunflowers point towards the rising sun
natureplants

Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Them

clock2 hours ago
share8
The USA Appears To Be Experiencing The Aftershocks Of Massive 1800s EarthquakesAn earthquake map of Northern America.
natureplanet earth

The USA Appears To Be Experiencing The Aftershocks Of Massive 1800s Earthquakes

clock4 hours ago
share23