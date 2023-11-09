Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Scientists Resurrect Hybrid Seeds From A Secretive 144-Year-Old Experiment"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Scientists Resurrect Hybrid Seeds From A Secretive 144-Year-Old Experiment

The seeds have been buried underground at a secret location for 144 years.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share140Shares
Two small plants, growing in soil.

The seeds are still viable after all this time.

Image credit: Derrick Turner/Michigan State University.

Back in 1879, botanist William J. Beal began one of the world's oldest science experiments, burying 20 glass pint bottles filled with 50 seeds in sand. One hundred and forty-four years later, scientists at the same university have continued his work, resurrecting those seeds and finding among them a hybrid plant, likely not meant to be a part of the experiment.

Beal was interested in helping farmers by seeing how long weeds remained viable. Seeing no way to speed this process up, he decided he would place 50 seeds in 20 glass bottles from 23 different weed species, and then bury them with their mouths pointing downwards so that water didn't collect inside. He would then dig up the seeds every five years, and germinate them to see if they were still viable.

Advertisement

This continued every five years until 1920, when it was determined that it should be slowed down to every 10 years, and then 20 years in 1980. In 2021 (having been prevented from doing so the previous year due to the pandemic), the 14th bottle of seeds was dug up from its secret, undisclosed location, to see if they would still grow.

boook svg

Related Stories

Why US Zoos Are Rapidly Losing Pandas Amid Tensions With Chinaarrow
World First: Live Birth Of “Chimeric” Monkey With High Contribution From Stem Cellsarrow
Has Welfare For Marine Mammals In Zoos Improved?arrow

While the overall study has found that most species of plant lost seed viability within the first 60 years of the experiment, the team found that a high percentage of the plants of the Verbascum genus were still able to grow.

“The biggest surprise to me is that the seeds germinated again,” Frank Telewski, professor emeritus, plant biologist, and Beal team leader, said in a statement. “It’s amazing that something so old can still grow.”

Advertisement

The team has since sequenced the DNA of the seeds (not bad for a 144-year-old experiment) that grew for the first time, and identified the plant types. The team had suspected that a hybrid had been included in the experiment by mistake, and after sequencing they found that their hunch was right.

“The molecular genetics work confirmed the phenotypes we saw, which is that the plants were Verbascum blattaria, or moth mullein, and one hybrid of Verbascum blattaria and Verbascum thapsus, or common mullein,” Grace Fleming, assistant professor of plant biology at Michigan State University, added. “Beal stated that he included only Verbascum thapsus seeds, so some mix-up must have happened while the bottles were being prepared."

At the moment, the experiment is set to end in 2100, but this may have to be extended by making the interval between germination longer if the seeds continue to show that they are viable.

Advertisement

“In the 140-plus years since the experiment’s start, the question of seed bank longevity has gained new relevance, including for rare species conservation and ecosystem restoration; for example, prairie plantings on former farmland,” Lars Brudvig, professor of plant biology at the University, added. 

“Our findings help to inform which plant species, like Verbascum, might be problematic weeds for a restoration project like this, and which other species may not, depending on how long a field was farmed before being restored.”

The study is published in the American Journal of Botany.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • seeds,

  • hybrids

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Why US Zoos Are Rapidly Losing Pandas Amid Tensions With ChinaJuvenile male giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats a frozen fruitsicle treat inside a specialized travel crate before departing the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.
natureanimals

Why US Zoos Are Rapidly Losing Pandas Amid Tensions With China

clock12 hours ago
share69
World First: Live Birth Of “Chimeric” Monkey With High Contribution From Stem CellsChimeric monkey
natureanimals

World First: Live Birth Of “Chimeric” Monkey With High Contribution From Stem Cells

clock14 hours ago
comments1
share96
Has Welfare For Marine Mammals In Zoos Improved?Dolphin swims through a captive habitat as a young child is silhouetted in front of the glass.
natureanimals

Has Welfare For Marine Mammals In Zoos Improved?

clock14 hours ago
share56