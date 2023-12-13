Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Science Has A Crack At Defining The Ideal Male Butt Shape"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Science Has A Crack At Defining The Ideal Male Butt Shape

It’s not too wide and protruding, but not flat and small.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments1Comment
share60Shares
the butt on a male statue in florence

Is your butt so good your lover carved it in marble for all to see?

Image credit: Alessandro Colle/Shutterstock.com

If you want to know what an esthetically pleasing male butt looks like, look no further. A new paper has the answer for you, showing the right proportions and angles for what is to be considered the most desirable masculine rear-end one can find. And we have to agree those are good butts.

Plastic surgery researchers conducted an online survey of 2,095 individuals who were asked to rate three views of male buttocks: from the side, a three-quarter view, and facing them. Each view was digitally altered across five variants to present possibilities in terms of how much it sticks out, its general roundness, and its width. It seems that there is a happy middle when it comes to enjoying a man’s butt.

Advertisement

"Our results demonstrate that there is a preferred male gluteal aesthetic," lead author Dr Ashit Patel, of Duke University, said in a statement. "The findings suggest that a moderately enhanced, well-proportioned appearance is most desirable."

The team found that the preferred thigh–to-buttock ratio (measuring the side length of the butt in the middle, and the thigh just below the butt) is 1.18. The team also estimated what the height of the butt should be compared to the width, coming out with a ratio of 0.66, and the angle between the crack and the edge in a three-quarter view, which came to 66 degrees. Round and thick, but still retaining muscular features.

"In our survey, raters thought the ideal male buttocks shouldn't be flat, but also shouldn't stick out too far," added Dr. Patel. "The buttocks shouldn't be too wide, and should retain the characteristic dimple on the sides."

The survey respondents were moderately diverse, and looking at the different responses from different groups reveals that the average is not exactly a Platonic ideal. African-American respondents preferred slightly larger buttocks, both in ratios and angles. Asian-American respondents were on the other end of the spectrum. Gay, bisexual, and heterosexual men all preferred a butt that sticks out more, but there was a distinction in terms of the angle – men who have sex with men preferred a fuller one. 

Advertisement

The researchers highlight how different cultural influences in the United States have played a crucial role in these desires, which then fuel expectations when it comes to cosmetic surgery. That said, there were no major differences across genders, with non-binary people, men, and women (both cis and trans) broadly agreeing on what a good butt looks like.

Similar to expectations for women’s physiques, the expectations for a man’s “ideal” body are important when it comes to cosmetic surgery to enhance one's physical attributes. The researchers point out how their paper helps inform how to sculpt a good butt in gender-affirming surgery for both cis and trans men. Or, indeed, anyone who wants to have a masculine derrière.

The study is published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • reconstructive surgery,

  • plastic surgery,

  • human anatomy,

  • butt,

  • buttocks,

  • male butts

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Ignore The Deathly Decay, Egyptian Tombs Perhaps Don't Smell Too BadTomb of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun in Valley of the Kings covered in hieroglyphics
humansHumans

Ignore The Deathly Decay, Egyptian Tombs Perhaps Don't Smell Too Bad

clock3 hours ago
share13
A Third Of Men Are Open To Having More Than One Partnerman holding hands with two women
humansHumans

A Third Of Men Are Open To Having More Than One Partner

clock8 hours ago
comments3
share660
Pre-Incan “Astronomer Priests” Built Giant Structures Aligned To The Milky WayMilky Way pre-Inca
humansancient ancestors

Pre-Incan “Astronomer Priests” Built Giant Structures Aligned To The Milky Way

clockYesterday
share160