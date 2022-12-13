Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Scans Show What Can Happen To Your Stomach After Competitive Speed Eating

Giant burger 1 - Human 0

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockDec 13 2022, 12:46 UTC
share1Shares
A giant burger next to a knife and fork

TL;DR don't eat a 3-kilogram burger. Image credit: Evgeniy Kalinovskiy/Shutterstock.com

The great American pastime of competitive eating is not for weak stomached. In a medical case study from 2017, doctors in Singapore report how a 30-year-old man was hospitalized after chomping down a 3.2 kilogram (7-pound) burger in 30 minutes at a competitive eating event. 

The doctors explain how the man came to the hospital after feeling ill and throwing up. An initial examination showed he had a “tense and distended abdomen” and a blood test revealed his body was under considerable stress. 

Advertisement

Concerned by his condition, the patient was given a CT scan (image below) which revealed a large mass of food clogging up his stomach and small intestine. Worse of all, this severely engorged digestive tract was squashing his organs, leading to acute pancreatitis and acute kidney injury.

The man was given a stomach pump, but his symptoms failed to go away. Just as the doctors were preparing to carry out even more medical interventions, relief finally came: he passed wind and eventually managed to poop, resolving his conditions.

Related Stories
boook svgThe Human Brain Is So Squishy It Collapses Under Its Own Weight
boook svg"Game-Changing" mRNA Vaccine Technology Shows Promise In Skin Cancer Trial
boook svgOur Third COVID Christmas – Here’s How Things Might Play Out

“Plans for an open gastrostomy to evacuate the undigested food particles were abandoned when the patient started to pass flatus and there was resolution of metabolic acidosis and elevated white counts”, reads the case study. 

Advertisement

“Eventually, the patient managed to move his bowels and was discharged well 5 days later”, it concludes. 

This patient was pretty lucky to leave the hospital relatively unscathed. There are a bunch of examples where people have died at competitive eating competitions, primarily by choking. In one such instance, a 32-year-old in Florida choked to death while competitively eating live roaches and worms.

In 2020, researchers wrote a study that looked at how many hot dogs is it possible to eat in 10 minutes by analyzing 39 years of data from the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the US. At the moment the record is held by Joey Chestnut, who ate 75 hot dogs in the 2020 contest. However, the research indicates that it is theoretically possible to devour 84 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Judging by the case study above though, we wouldn’t want to test that theory. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • diet,

  • food,

  • health,

  • digestion,

  • meat,

  • burger,

  • weird,

  • eating,

  • medical case report,

  • case study,

  • competitive eating

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Human Brain Is So Squishy It Collapses Under Its Own WeightHuman brain squishy
healthneuroscience

The Human Brain Is So Squishy It Collapses Under Its Own Weight

clockDec 14 2022
"Game-Changing" mRNA Vaccine Technology Shows Promise In Skin Cancer TrialDoctor dermatologist examines skin of patient looking for melanoma, skin cancer.
healthmedicine

"Game-Changing" mRNA Vaccine Technology Shows Promise In Skin Cancer Trial

clockDec 14 2022
Our Third COVID Christmas – Here’s How Things Might Play OutCOVID gingerbread Christmas decoration
healthhealth

Our Third COVID Christmas – Here’s How Things Might Play Out

clockDec 14 2022