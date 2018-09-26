Robin Andrews

Science & Policy Writer

Robin is a London-based scientist, science communicator, photographer and wannabe Time Lord. He’s got a PhD in volcanology and a masters in geology, both of which he uses with reckless abandon. Although he’s happy to write about anything science-flavored, articles about climate change, cats, dinosaurs, volcanoes, planets and psychopaths will be pounced on without mercy. Escaped animal tales always bring him disproportionate amounts of joy. He also spends a great deal of his time looking into the US government's behavior when it comes to science - including its application, funding, policy, and (mis)representation to the public. Attacks on academia will be editorially disparaged.