Advertisement

About Robin Andrews

author

Robin Andrews

Science & Policy Writer

Robin is a London-based scientist, science communicator, photographer and wannabe Time Lord. He’s got a PhD in volcanology and a masters in geology, both of which he uses with reckless abandon. Although he’s happy to write about anything science-flavored, articles about climate change, cats, dinosaurs, volcanoes, planets and psychopaths will be pounced on without mercy. Escaped animal tales always bring him disproportionate amounts of joy. He also spends a great deal of his time looking into the US government's behavior when it comes to science - including its application, funding, policy, and (mis)representation to the public. Attacks on academia will be editorially disparaged.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Robin Andrews

Five Of The Most Dangerous Places On EarthFive Of The Most Dangerous Places On Earth
Nature

Five Of The Most Dangerous Places On Earth

clockSep 26 2018
Is Iceland's Katla Volcano Really About To Erupt?Is Iceland's Katla Volcano Really About To Erupt?
Nature

Is Iceland's Katla Volcano Really About To Erupt?

clockSep 24 2018
What Was The Secret Cold War CIA Program 'MKUltra' Really About?What Was The Secret Cold War CIA Program 'MKUltra' Really About?

What Was The Secret Cold War CIA Program 'MKUltra' Really About?

clockSep 20 2018
Six "Health Tips" That Are Actually TERRIBLE AdviceSix "Health Tips" That Are Actually TERRIBLE Advice
health

Six "Health Tips" That Are Actually TERRIBLE Advice

clockSep 20 2018
The Lake Nyos Incident Is One Of History's Strangest Natural DisastersLake NyosThe Lake Nyos Incident Is One Of History's Strangest Natural DisastersLake Nyos
Nature

The Lake Nyos Incident Is One Of History's Strangest Natural Disasters

clockSep 20 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

There's A Frozen Lake In India That's Full Of Skeletons. What On Earth Happened Here?There's A Frozen Lake In India That's Full Of Skeletons. What On Earth Happened Here?
Nature

There's A Frozen Lake In India That's Full Of Skeletons. What On Earth Happened Here?

clockSep 20 2018
Enormous, Freaky-Looking Sea Creature Discovered On A Beach In New ZealandEnormous, Freaky-Looking Sea Creature Discovered On A Beach In New Zealand
Nature

Enormous, Freaky-Looking Sea Creature Discovered On A Beach In New Zealand

clockSep 20 2018
This Common Perfume Ingredient May Boost Hair Growth – But There's A CatchThis Common Perfume Ingredient May Boost Hair Growth – But There's A Catch
Health and Medicine

This Common Perfume Ingredient May Boost Hair Growth – But There's A Catch

clockSep 19 2018
Air Pollution Appears To Heighten The Risk Of DementiaAir Pollution Appears To Heighten The Risk Of Dementia
Health and Medicine

Air Pollution Appears To Heighten The Risk Of Dementia

clockSep 19 2018
This Video Of Firefighters Losing A Battle Against A Firenado Will Blow Your MindThis Video Of Firefighters Losing A Battle Against A Firenado Will Blow Your Mind
Nature

This Video Of Firefighters Losing A Battle Against A Firenado Will Blow Your Mind

clockSep 18 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

There Was Once Another Galaxy Orbiting Ours - So Where Did It Go?There Was Once Another Galaxy Orbiting Ours - So Where Did It Go?
Space and Physics

There Was Once Another Galaxy Orbiting Ours - So Where Did It Go?

clockSep 18 2018
This Cat Dragged In Something A Little More Unusual Than A Dead MouseThis Cat Dragged In Something A Little More Unusual Than A Dead Mouse
Nature

This Cat Dragged In Something A Little More Unusual Than A Dead Mouse

clockSep 18 2018
Case Study Reveals One Of The Dangers Of Over-The-Counter SupplementsCase Study Reveals One Of The Dangers Of Over-The-Counter Supplements
Health and Medicine

Case Study Reveals One Of The Dangers Of Over-The-Counter Supplements

clockSep 18 2018
Someone Claims They've Found The Missing MH370 Plane. There's Just One Tiny ProblemSomeone Claims They've Found The Missing MH370 Plane. There's Just One Tiny Problem
Technology

Someone Claims They've Found The Missing MH370 Plane. There's Just One Tiny Problem

clockSep 17 2018
Why Did The FBI Close Down The Solar Observatory In New Mexico?Why Did The FBI Close Down The Solar Observatory In New Mexico?
Space and Physics

Why Did The FBI Close Down The Solar Observatory In New Mexico?

clockSep 17 2018