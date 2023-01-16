Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine

Remarkable Surgery Removes Live Grenade From Next To Ukrainian Soldier's Heart

The surgeons could not use typical cauterization techniques due to fears of detonating the grenade.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJan 16 2023, 15:05 UTC
chest xray

The grenade was lodged to the right, under the heart. Image Credit: memorisz/Shutterstock.com

Ukrainian doctors have successfully removed a live grenade from the inside of a soldier, where it was lodged just under the heart. The grenade, which “could have gone off at any moment”, was handled by the surgeons under the supervision of two sappers (servicepeople involved in landmine clearance) to minimize the risk of explosion.  

Anton Gerashchenko, the internal affairs ministerial adviser of Ukraine, said that the procedure would “go down in medical textbooks”, according to The Guardian

Advertisement

It is currently unknown how the VOG grenade managed to find a way into such an intrusive part of the body. 

The success story was posted by Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy minister of defense, in a Facebook post, along with an X-ray of the VOG inside the soldier’s chest. 

Related Stories
boook svgVideo Reveals The Abdominal Emergency Behind "The Doughnut Sign"
boook svgParkinson’s Disease Could Be Treated With Cough Medicine If New Trial Is Successful
boook svgWhat's The Truth About Swallowing Gum?


“The operation was carried out by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Andrew Willow without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any time,” Maliar wrote. 

Advertisement

“The surgical intervention was successful and the injured serviceman was sent to further rehabilitation and recovery.” 

To avoid detonation, the procedure did not use electrocoagulation, which uses electrical currents passing into an electrode to control bleeding in surgery. The intense heat generated by the electrode cauterizes the wounds as they are created by the surgeon, which is incredibly useful in emergency operations. With an unexploded ordinance inside the tissue, using such an electrode could result in detonation, further complicating the remarkable surgery. 

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • surgery,

  • military,

  • operation,

  • conflict,

  • ukraine,

  • grenade,

  • combat,

  • weapons,

  • trauma

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Video Reveals The Abdominal Emergency Behind "The Doughnut Sign"doughnut sign
healthhealth

Video Reveals The Abdominal Emergency Behind "The Doughnut Sign"

clockJan 16 2023
Parkinson’s Disease Could Be Treated With Cough Medicine If New Trial Is Successfulbottle of cough medicine containing the drug ambroxol
healthmedicine

Parkinson’s Disease Could Be Treated With Cough Medicine If New Trial Is Successful

clockJan 16 2023
What's The Truth About Swallowing Gum?Person putting a strip of gum into their mouth
videoVideo
healthhealth

What's The Truth About Swallowing Gum?

clockJan 13 2023
share99