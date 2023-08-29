Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Regenerating Myelin In The Brain Could Be Possible Thanks To New Discovery"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
clockPUBLISHED

Regenerating Myelin In The Brain Could Be Possible Thanks To New Discovery

The newly discovered pathway could help scientists find treatments for diseases like multiple sclerosis.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

share99Shares
rat spinal root myelinated axons

Myelin, shown here in rat spinal nerves, forms a protective and insulating coating around axons.

Image credit: Tom Deerinck and Mark Ellisman, NCMIR via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

A biological pathway through which myelin, the protective coating on nerve fibers, can be repaired and regenerated has been discovered in a new study. The ramifications of this finding could be far-reaching for those with neurological diseases affecting myelin, many of which are currently untreatable.

If the axons that shoot out from the cell bodies of neurons are like electrical wires, you can think of the myelin sheath as the insulating plastic outer coating. In the brain, these sheathed nerve fibers make up most of the tissue known as white matter, but axons throughout the body are also coated in myelin.

Advertisement

The myelin sheath’s main functions are to protect the axon, to ensure electrical nerve impulses can travel quickly down it, and to maintain the strength of these impulses as they travel over what can be very long distances.

A number of diseases are associated with damage to or destruction of the myelin sheath. These are called demyelinating diseases, the most well-known of which is probably multiple sclerosis. Brain injuries can also cause damage to myelin. Finding a way to help the sheath to repair itself could open the door to game-changing treatments for these conditions.

In the brain, myelin is produced by a specialized subset of cells called oligodendrocytes. Scientists previously observed that a protein called Daam2 can stop oligodendrocytes from generating new myelin and inhibit myelin repair, but until now it was unclear exactly how this happened.

A team led by Dr Hyun Kyoung Lee, an associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine and principal investigator at Texas Children’s Hospital, performed biochemical studies and genetic analyses in mice expressing a form of Daam2 that had been altered by phosphorylation, changing its function.

Advertisement

“Intriguingly, we found Daam2 phosphorylation differentially impacts distinct stages of oligodendrocyte development – in early stages, it accelerates the conversion of precursor [oligodendrocytes] to glial cells but in later stages, it slows down their maturation and their ability to produce myelin,” Dr Lee said in a statement

Enzymes that phosphorylate other proteins are known as kinases. Dr Lee and the team performed further analysis and discovered that the kinase responsible for phosphorylating Daam2 in this case was called CK2α.

Using a mouse model of a brain injury sometimes seen in neonates, where the baby has been deprived of oxygen during birth, the team found that CK2α-mediated Daam2 phosphorylation had a protective role. It was also found to help restore myelin in adult animals that had sustained an injury to the brain’s white matter.

These functions of CK2α and Daam2 have never been observed before in the lab. Restoring lost myelin has long been a goal of research, and further work building on these findings could lead to much-needed treatments for the millions of people affected by demyelinating disease.

Advertisement

Dr Lee concluded, “This study opens exciting therapeutic avenues we could develop in the future to repair and restore myelin, which has the potential to alleviate and treat several neurological [diseases] that are currently untreatable.”

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • brain,

  • neurons,

  • multiple sclerosis,

  • myelin,

  • neuroscience,

  • nerve fibers,

  • myelin sheath,

  • axons

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Bees Can Keep Track of Neighborhood Antimicrobial ResistanceHoneybee on a flower
healthhealth

Bees Can Keep Track of Neighborhood Antimicrobial Resistance

clock4 hours ago
share8
The Shocking Tale Of The Doctor, The Electric Probes, And A Woman's BrainRetro syringe, stethoscope and medical cupping glass on a wooden table. Shallow depth of field. Vintage style.
healthneuroscience

The Shocking Tale Of The Doctor, The Electric Probes, And A Woman's Brain

clock4 hours ago
8-Centimeter Parasitic Worm Pulled Alive From Woman's Brain In World Firstroundworm removed from woman's brain
healthmedicine

8-Centimeter Parasitic Worm Pulled Alive From Woman's Brain In World First

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share160