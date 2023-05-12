Queen Elizabeth II Wrote A Secret Letter To Australia To Be Opened In 2085

Hidden inside a secure vault in Australia, there is a letter written by the late Queen Elizabeth II that cannot be opened for another 62 years. The letter is addressed to the Mayor of Sydney, specifically, and has instructions that it can only be opened in 2085 and not a moment sooner. The contents of that letter? That’s anyone’s guess.

According to media reports, not even those closest to Queen Elizabeth II know what is contained inside.

"On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them,” reads the letter’s instructions, reports local news outlet News.com.au.

It was signed by the Queen in November 1986 and the letter now stays in a sealed capsule within the historic Queen Victoria Building in Sydney, ready to be opened almost a century later. The only hint as to its contents are that it was signed the same year that restoration on the building was completed, despite it being marked for demolition in the 1950s.

So, what’s really in there? I guess we’ll find out in 60 years, if they even want to open it.