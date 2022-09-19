Advertisement

The Queue To See The Queen's Coffin Could Be Seen From Space

The stereotypical British pastime of queuing can now be seen from space.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockSep 19 2022, 10:13 UTC
Queen Elizabeth II in a carriage with a beefeater.
The Queen's funeral is today. Image credit: Lorna Roberts/shutterstock.com

The queue to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state at the Palace of Westminster ahead of her funeral today was so large it could be seen from space. "The Queue" as it has been dubbed, which saw people waiting up to 24 hours for their mourning slot, was around 16 kilometers (10 miles) at its maximum length.

High-resolution satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show the extent of The Queue, further reinforcing years of stereotypes of Brits absolutely loving a queue.

Advertisement


As the Queen's heavy lead coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and King Charles III prepares to sit on the stone of destiny, the queue has finally dispersed. One of the last two people to be allowed to pay their respects described the experience as "the best thing I've ever done in my life, even having my children Lily and Luca."


Impressive as the scale of the queue is, it should be noted that with a good enough camera pretty much everything can be seen from space, from the destruction of the Arecibo Telescope to convoys approaching Kyiv. It was still, nevertheless, gigantic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
