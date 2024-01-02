Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This Week"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This Week

NASA says the Quadrantids are considered one of the best annual meteor showers.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Maddy Chapman

A night sky filled with stars and meteor showers.

The parent object of the Quadrantids is 2003 EH1, a near-Earth object that’s either an asteroid or a possible "dead comet”.

Image credit: Michał Mancewicz/UnSplash

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this week and it’s set to be one of the strongest showers of 2024 with up to 120 shooting stars being visible each hour.

The Quadrantids are due to reach peak activity on the night of January 3 to 4, according to the American Meteor Society

Advertisement

The Quadrantid meteor shower started on December 26, 2023, and will continue until January 16, 2024. For star-gazers in North America, the shower will be at its most active in the early hours of January 4. 

The moon will be 51 percent full on this night, which may slightly interfere with the spectacle. Likewise, cloudy January weather often puts a dampening on this annual meteor shower.

However, the Quadrantids are widely considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers. As per NASA, you can expect to see approximately 120 meteors per hour during periods of peak activity. They’re also known for their bright fireball meteors that can persist longer than an average meteor streak.

To get the best view of the meteor shower, head outside in a dark place that’s far away from street lamps and other artificial lighting, including phone screens. You should be patient and go outside early to let your eyes acclimatize to the lower light conditions. 

Advertisement

In case you can't catch them in person, there will also be a live stream of the event broadcasted by the Virtual Telescope Project, which you can view in this link here.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through the debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. Tiny pieces of debris from these objects enter Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 41 kilometers (25.5 miles) per second for the Quadrantids. This intense amount of energy causes the debris to burn up when it smacks into Earth's atmosphere, leaving behind a bright streak of light in the sky.

In the case of the Quadrantids, the parent object is 2003 EH1, a near-Earth object that’s either a rocky asteroid or a possible "rock comet”, aka a "dead comet”. This is essentially a once-icy comet that has expelled all of its ice and other volatiles. Discovered in 2003, its diameter measures just 3 kilometers (2 miles) or so. 

There are plenty of other major meteor showers to look forward to in 2024. In mid-April, Earth's skies will be graced by the Lyrids, followed by the Aquariids in early May.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • meteors,

  • Meteor shower,

  • star gazing,

  • Astronomy,

  • Quadrantids

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024The predicted orbit of asteroid 2007 FT3
spaceAstronomy

NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024

clock1 hour ago
Watch A Martian Day, From Dawn To Dusk, In This Beautiful New TimelapseTimelapse of the surface of Mars taken from NASA's Curiosity Rover.
spaceSpace and Physics

Watch A Martian Day, From Dawn To Dusk, In This Beautiful New Timelapse

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share3
The Solution To The Dark Matter Mystery Might Be A Black Hole Sunblack hole with light surrounding central disk distorted by spacetime
spaceAstronomy

The Solution To The Dark Matter Mystery Might Be A Black Hole Sun

clock4 hours ago
comments6
share150