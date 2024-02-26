Psychedelic Drugs Linked To Better Sexual Function And Wellbeing

Tripping on psychedelics may give your sex life a boost, according to a new analysis of two recent studies. Involving both recreational users and those undergoing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for depression, the research indicates that a single dose of psilocybin, LSD, or other mind-altering compounds, can provide benefits in the bedroom that last for up to six months.

The study authors looked at the results of two separate investigations, one of which involved 261 participants who used psychedelics on their own or as part of a ceremony. Those taking part in this study used substances including ayahuasca, DMT, magic mushrooms, and various other substances typically categorized as psychedelic.

A second survey involved 59 patients with major depressive disorder who were enrolled on a clinical trial comparing the effectiveness of psilocybin - the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms - and escitalopram, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) that is commonly used to treat depression. In both studies, participants answered questionnaires regarding sexual function before their psychedelic experiences, as well as four weeks and six months later.

Comparing the responses given at these different time points, the researchers found that recreational users reported improvements across every domain of sexual function following their psychedelic trips. “Participants… showed significant improvements in their communication with their partners, increased frequency of experiencing pleasure during sex, as well as increased satisfaction with their partners and their own physical appearance following the psychedelic experience,” write the authors.

“They also appeared to be more open to trying new things in their sex life and were more likely to perceive sex as a spiritual or sacred experience post-use,” they continue. “These changes were significant both four weeks and six months after the experience.”

Moving on to the participants involved in the depression study, the researchers explain that 30 were treated with psilocybin while the remaining 29 received escitalopram. Once again, those who had a psychedelic experience reported lasting improvements in every sexual domain, while those who got the SSRI displayed a slight increase in their satisfaction with their appearance but no other positive changes.

“Furthermore, patients treated with psilocybin were more likely to report increased sexual interest, activity, arousal, and satisfaction at the six-week endpoint than patients treated with escitalopram, who on average, reported a worsening in the same domains,” write the researchers.

Significantly, only 13 percent of psilocybin recipients complained of sexual dysfunction following their psychedelic experience, compared to 59 percent in the escitalopram group. This is a particularly important finding as sexual dysfunction is a common side-effect of SSRIs, and this data therefore suggests that psilocybin may offer a favorable alternative for those suffering from depression.

"Our findings suggest potential implications for conditions that negatively affect sexual health, including clinical depression and anxiety,” explained study author Tomasso Barba in a statement. "This is particularly significant given that sexual dysfunction, often induced by antidepressants, frequently results in people stopping these medications and subsequently relapsing.”

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.