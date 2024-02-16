Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Physicists Capture First Ever Images Of "Second Sound" In Superfluid

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Physicists Capture First Ever Images Of "Second Sound" In Superfluid

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Physicists Capture First Ever Images Of "Second Sound" In Superfluid

Superfluids have some seriously strange properties.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
share4Shares
Liquid helium in superfluid state.

Helium in superfluid state.

Image credit: AlfredLeitner via Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

A team of physicists at MIT have captured the phenomenon of "second sound" in direct images for the first time.

In usual materials, heat prefers to spread out from a localized source until it dissipates into its surroundings. But in certain materials, this is not the case. This includes superfluids, a state of matter caused by cooling atoms to extremely low temperatures. In this state, the superfluid can flow infinitely with no loss of energy or viscosity.

Advertisement

In superfluids, which have plenty of other strange properties to boast of, heat does not move in the same way. Instead, in this friction-free state, physicists predicted heat would propagate as a wave, known as "second sound".

“It’s as if you had a tank of water and made one half nearly boiling,” Assistant Professor Richard Fletcher explained in a press release. “If you then watched, the water itself might look totally calm, but suddenly the other side is hot, and then the other side is hot, and the heat goes back and forth, while the water looks totally still.” 

Diagram of heat in a superfluid moving as a wave.
Second sound in action.
Image credit: MIT


Capturing the movement of heat in such fluids is tricky, as they give off no infrared radiation. However, the team found that lithium-6 fermions resonate at different frequencies depending on their temperature. This allowed them to track the movement of resonating fermions, revealing the heat was moving like sound waves.

Advertisement

“For the first time, we can take pictures of this substance as we cool it through the critical temperature of superfluidity,” Professor of Physics Martin Zwierlein added, "and directly see how it transitions from being a normal fluid, where heat equilibrates boringly, to a superfluid where heat sloshes back and forth."

The team plans to continue to map the behavior of heat in other ultracold gases, and believe their findings could be applied to other exotic materials, such as the conditions found inside neutron stars.

The paper is published in Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • fluids,

  • superfluid,

  • superfluid helium,

  • superfluidity,

  • second sound

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Breaks Record For Largest Asteroid Sample Ever Collected In SpaceA top-down view of a ring of eight wedge-shaped steel containers. Black rocks and dust populate the containers, with the largest amounts in the wedges at the top of the photograph. Stainless steel tools such as tweezers and small scoops are resting on trays on either side of the ring of containers.
spaceAstronomy

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Breaks Record For Largest Asteroid Sample Ever Collected In Space

clock2 hours ago
Controversial Physics-Defying Quantum Drive Appears To Be Lost In Spacesatellite orbiting above earth with the moon visible in the background and the sun just rising
spaceSpace and Physics

Controversial Physics-Defying Quantum Drive Appears To Be Lost In Space

clock6 hours ago
share43
JWST Discovers Another “Beyond Possible” Galaxy And We Have To Rethink EverythingA photo of a field in space with multiple galaxies. At the center a red one is indicated by a green arrow. It shape is very fuzzy
spaceAstronomy

JWST Discovers Another “Beyond Possible” Galaxy And We Have To Rethink Everything

clock23 hours ago
comments5
share270