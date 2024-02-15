Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Perseverance’s Laser To Zap Martian Rocks Is Facing A Mechanical Malfunction

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Perseverance’s Laser To Zap Martian Rocks Is Facing A Mechanical Malfunction

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Perseverance’s Laser To Zap Martian Rocks Is Facing A Mechanical Malfunction

Following the retirement of Ingenuity, the NASA mission to Jezero is facing another setback.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Laura Simmons
share15Shares
A set of images captured in June and July 2022 by the rover’s Mastcam-Z camera system shows NASA’s SHERLOC mounted on the end of the arm over a rocky outcrop.

SHERLOC at work on Mars.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA’s Perseverance has spent 1,063 days on Mars exploring the rocks and structures of Jezero Crater and its river delta. It has been collecting samples to be sent to Earth and analyzing rocks. But for over a month, one of its instruments has not been working, and mission specialists have not yet been able to solve the problem.

One of the most intriguing instruments on Perseverance is SHERLOC, a bulky backronym for Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals. The instrument uses lasers to hit interesting targets, and its camera and spectrometers use the hit of the laser to look for water-altered minerals and organics. The holy grail of this quest is a biosignature, evidence of life (past or extant) on Mars.

Advertisement

The instrument has already provided important insights into the Red Planet. Unfortunately, on January 6, one of the two covers that protect the instrument from dust wouldn’t open. Since then, engineering approaches have been successful at partially opening it, but the team is still at work to understand what has happened to cover and how they might fix it for good.

The mechanical problem has partially disabled SHERLOC. It can take images through its WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera, but laser scanning and spectrometry were performed through the aperture that is not fully opening now.

SHERLOC is not the only instrument on Perseverance, so even if the team can’t find a solution this is not the end of the mission. The rover has six other instruments and they are all working fine. Some of the instruments have overlapping capabilities.

Perseverance has recently lost its exploration companion, the little helicopter Ingenuity. A flight malfunction led to a broken rotor, and so the first flying vehicle on another world was set down for good.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • Mars,

  • Red Planet,

  • Perseverance,

  • Ingenuity

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Solar System's Icy Moons Are Likely Not Hosts To Life, Finds NASATitan, captured by Cassini.
spaceSpace and Physics

Solar System's Icy Moons Are Likely Not Hosts To Life, Finds NASA

clock26 minutes ago
A New Form Of Magnetism Could Make For More Powerful Memory DevicesRed arrows represent electron spin orientations in a portion of the YbMgGaO4 crystal structure, where antiferromagnetic interactions between groups of magnetic moments cause neighboring spins to align anti-parallel to one another.
spacephysics

A New Form Of Magnetism Could Make For More Powerful Memory Devices

clock2 hours ago
share65
Space Surgery Milestone Reached As Doctors On Earth First To Operate Robot On ISSsurgical robot above bed in operating room with bright light
spaceSpace and Physics

Space Surgery Milestone Reached As Doctors On Earth First To Operate Robot On ISS

clock3 hours ago
share75