Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Perseverance Captures Doomed Moon Phobos Partially Eclipsing The Sun On Mars

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Perseverance Captures Doomed Moon Phobos Partially Eclipsing The Sun On Mars

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Perseverance Captures Doomed Moon Phobos Partially Eclipsing The Sun On Mars

Only partial solar eclipses are possible on Mars, for now at least.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
share1Shares
Phobos eclipsing the Sun.

The moon is too small and far to cause a total eclipse.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/SSI

A timelapse of photos captured by NASA's Perseverance rover shows a spectacular solar eclipse as doomed moon Phobos crosses the Sun.

Solar eclipses on Earth right now are spectacular to look at – we happen to be living at just the right moment in time to observe the Sun and the Moon appearing roughly the same size in the sky. While the Sun's diameter is about 400 times larger than the Moon's, it also happens to be about 400 times further away from the Earth, making them about the same size in the sky from our perspective. However, 4 billion years ago, before the Moon drifted to its current orbit, it would have appeared about three times as big as it is now in the sky – and around 600 million years from now, the Moon will drift too far to cover the Sun entirely.

Advertisement

Any planet or minor planet with a moon can have an eclipse, with the worst (in the Solar System, that we know of) probably occurring on Pluto. There, the Sun appears like a bright star in the sky while its largest moon, Charon, looks about four times larger than our own. 

On other bodies, moons may be too small or distant to eclipse the Sun entirely, meaning they can only witness a partial eclipse. Mars, with two moons to choose from, still produces quite the spectacle. The Perseverance rover captured one such eclipse as Phobos transited the Sun on February 8, 2024.

Advertisement

As well as being nice to gawp at, observing them closely can tell us about Mars and its moons.

"Each time these eclipses are observed, they allow scientists to measure subtle shifts in Phobos’ orbit over time," NASA explained after a previous eclipse in 2022. "The moon’s tidal forces pull on the deep interior crust and mantle of the Red Planet; studying how much Phobos shifts over time reveals something about how resistant the crust and mantle are, and thus what kinds of materials they’re made of."

We now know that Phobos – the closest of Mars' two moons – is set to get ever closer to the planet, before crashing into Mars in 50 million years or breaking into a ring, while Deimos will drift ever outwards until it leaves Mars' orbit.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • the Sun,

  • Mars,

  • eclipse,

  • moons,

  • solar eclipse,

  • Astronomy,

  • Phobos,

  • Perseverance

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Cosmic Kiss For V-Day As Asteroid The Size Of Two Love Boats To Fly By Earthartist impression of an asteroid in deep space
spaceSpace and Physics

Cosmic Kiss For V-Day As Asteroid The Size Of Two Love Boats To Fly By Earth

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share6
NASA Thinks It Knows Why Voyager 1 Is Glitching – But No Fix YetIllustration of Voyager 1 in space.
spaceAstronomy

NASA Thinks It Knows Why Voyager 1 Is Glitching – But No Fix Yet

clock4 hours ago
share34
Young Mars Might Have Had More Earth-Like Volcanic Activity Than We ThoughtOrbital view of several structures, clearly eroded by winds and possibly water over eons
spaceAstronomy

Young Mars Might Have Had More Earth-Like Volcanic Activity Than We Thought

clock4 hours ago
share48