Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

People Are Asking If A Really Strong Magnet Could Affect Your Blood

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

People Are Asking If A Really Strong Magnet Could Affect Your Blood

Sort of like Magneto.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

share1Shares
A giant magnet.

A big magnet in action.

Image credit: Media House/Shutterstock.com

In a famous scene in X2 (of the first cinematic X-Men films), Magneto uses his magnetic powers to rip the iron out of somebody's body, before going on a rampage using the iron like a bullet.

Of course, the movie goes to great pains to show that the reason Magneto is able to do this is because the security guard had been injected with iron beforehand. Nevertheless – as people have been asking on Reddit – is it possible for a really strong magnet to affect your blood?

Advertisement

First off, while we know blood contains iron, we also know that magnets can't rip the iron from your blood. If it could, that would happen every time somebody stepped into an MRI machine, and they probably wouldn't still be in use. But that doesn't mean that strong magnets don't affect your blood. In fact, a technique used for measuring brain activity inside MRI machines relies on the fact that they do.

Your blood is not ferromagnetic, or magnetic in the same way that people usually understand magnetism. However, it does have very weak magnetic properties.

Oxyhemoglobin is weakly diamagnetic, meaning it is slightly repelled by a magnetic field, while deoxyhemoglobin is paramagnetic, or slightly attracted to a magnetic field. It is this that allows us to measure brain activity using MRI machines.

Advertisement

"The reason fMRI is able to detect [changes in the brain] is due to a fundamental difference in the paramagnetic properties of oxyHb and deoxyHb," Radiopaedia explains.

"Deoxygenated haemoglobin is paramagnetic whereas oxygenated haemoglobin is not, and therefore the former will cause local dephasing of protons, and thus reduce the returned signal from the tissues in the immediate vicinity."

As suggested on Reddit, if you scaled up the magnet say to that of magnetars, "you're going to have a bad time". Everything is a little magnetic, including the tissues in your body, and will respond to a magnetic field if it's strong enough. But your body will levitate like a frog in the 90s long before the doctor is forced to issue a death certificate listing the cause of death as "blood shot at a big magnet".

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • magnetism,

  • blood,

  • MRI,

  • physics,

  • magnets,

  • MRI machine,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Perseverance Snaps Final Resting Place Of Ingenuity, The Helicopter That Flew On Another PlanetIngenuity photographed by Perseverance
spaceSpace and Physics

Perseverance Snaps Final Resting Place Of Ingenuity, The Helicopter That Flew On Another Planet

clock49 minutes ago
Juno Captures Erupting Volcanoes On Jupiter's Moon Io In Incredible Flyby Picsthe full disk of Io, partially in share with many volcanic features, mountains, lakes, craters
spaceAstronomy

Juno Captures Erupting Volcanoes On Jupiter's Moon Io In Incredible Flyby Pics

clock1 hour ago
The Milky Way's Magnetism Is Messier Than We Thought, Detailed Spiral Arm Mapping RevealsA portion of the Sagittarius Arm, marked in this map, appears out of line with the ancipated overall field, probably as a result of past events like supernovae
spaceAstronomy

The Milky Way's Magnetism Is Messier Than We Thought, Detailed Spiral Arm Mapping Reveals

clock2 hours ago