Owl Steals Stick Horse And Flies It Around Neighborhood Like A Witch On A Broomstick

An owl has kicked off Halloween by stealing a toy stick horse (also known as a hobby horse) and riding it around like a witch on a broomstick. The great horned owl took the horse from an unknown resident of Eureka, Illinois, before being captured on film by resident Eric Lind.

Lind's mother had been called by one of her neighbors to tell her to look up at a pine tree, Lind told Newsweek. The neighbors could not tell what the owl was holding, but Lind and his mother knew right away.

"Current situation at my parents' house," Lind wrote on Facebook. "The young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it."





He added that the stick horse was not his own, writing "if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl".



