Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

OSIRIS-REx Remaining Asteroid Bennu Sample Revealed And Photographed In Super High-Resolution Detail

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

OSIRIS-REx Remaining Asteroid Bennu Sample Revealed And Photographed In Super High-Resolution Detail

After nearly 4 long months, the contents of the canister can finally be seen in all their glory.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

A top-down view of the OSIRIS-REx Touch-and-Go-Sample-Acquisition-Mechanism (TAGSAM) head with the lid removed, revealing the remainder of the asteroid sample inside.

A top-down view of the OSIRIS-REx Touch-and-Go-Sample-Acquisition-Mechanism (TAGSAM) head with the lid removed, revealing the remainder of the asteroid sample inside.

Image credit: NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold

After finally removing the final two fasteners on the canister and nearly 4 months after it was dropped in the Utah desert by OSIRIS-REx, the curation team at NASA has finally revealed the remaining sample of asteroid Bennu.

The last two fasteners were removed on January 10, allowing the team to complete the last steps of opening the Touch-and-Go-Sample-Acquisition-Mechanism (TAGSAM) head and finally providing access to the remaining sample. Prior to the lid removal, the team had already collected 70.3 grams (2.48 ounces) of asteroid material.

Advertisement

Creative lead Erika Blumenfeld and project lead Joe Aebersold of the Advanced Imaging and Visualization of Astromaterials team snapped the above photo, giving a highly detailed, top-down view of the sample using manual high-resolution precision photography and a semi-automated focus stacking procedure.

The next step for the curation team will be to remove the metal collar surrounding the canister and then prepare a glovebox that will be used to transfer the sample from the TAGSAM head into sample trays. Then, the trays will be photographed and weighed, before being packaged up and stored at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. 

It’s been a long road to get to this point. OSIRIS-REx successfully dropped the capsule containing the Bennu sample back in September 2023, but trying to get into the canister inside proved to be trickier than anticipated. Two of the fasteners couldn’t be removed and so the team had to come up with a new game plan. Eventually, on January 10 this year, the problem was solved.

Advertisement

“Our engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months to not only process the more than 70 grams of material we were able to access previously, but also design, develop, and test new tools that allowed us to move past this hurdle,” said Eileen Stansbery, division chief for ARES (Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science) at NASA's Johnson Space Center, in a statement

“The innovation and dedication of this team has been remarkable. We are all excited to see the remaining treasure OSIRIS-REx holds.”


Although a portion of the sample is already available for the general public to see, it’ll be a while before we know the full details of what the sample has to say about asteroid Bennu. The coming weeks will give the team a chance to assess the final mass of the sample, which has already surpassed their goal of 60 grams (2.12 ounces). It’s expected that the catalog of all the Bennu samples will be released later this year.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • asteroids,

  • Bennu,

  • OSIRIS-REx

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Comet Wild 2's Surprisingly Varied Dust Reveals Our Solar System's Early HistoryImages of Comet Wild 2 by the Stardust mission
spaceAstronomy

Comet Wild 2's Surprisingly Varied Dust Reveals Our Solar System's Early History

clock1 hour ago
Japan Becomes Fifth Country To Land On The Moon SuccessfullyThe lunar surface is recreated in a rendering with powdery soil and a few small and big rocks. In the middle is SLIM covered in gold foil with solar panel on the top of its casing
spaceAstronomy

Japan Becomes Fifth Country To Land On The Moon Successfully

clock18 hours ago
share990
Oddball Quasicrystals Dramatically Change Their Magnetic Properties With Changing Electronstwo icosahedron. arrows represnt the magnetic moment of all the atoms that sit on the vertices. In the left one they all are in the same direction adding up, int he right one they all cancel out.
spacephysics

Oddball Quasicrystals Dramatically Change Their Magnetic Properties With Changing Electrons

clock18 hours ago
share52