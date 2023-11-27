Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Orca Spa Video Becomes World-First Footage Of An Incredibly Rare Behavior"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Orca Spa Video Becomes World-First Footage Of An Incredibly Rare Behavior

Feeling itchy? Just grab an iceberg.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share32Shares
two orcas among icebergs they use to scratch their skin

Even killer whales need some pampering from time to time.

Image credit: vladsilver / Shutterstock.com

The skincare habits of a pod of orcas have been captured in world-first footage of a rare behavior. Filmed as part of National Geographic WILD's new series Incredible Animal Journeys, the clip shows the animals using the rough surface of icebergs as a way to exfoliate irritants. Does skincare get any fresher?

The behavior appears to be an adaptation that helps these animals to overcome one of the downsides of swimming in the chilly waters of Antarctica.

Advertisement

"We all need to look after our skin, but this pod of orca has a unique problem. Unable to molt in these sub-zero seas, a yellowy green algae builds up on their skin," producer Sarah Gibbs told Newsweek. "This family pod has learned to exfoliate the outer surfaces of their skin using icebergs as scratching posts. It shows just how smart and resourceful orca are, and shows another side to these 'killer' whales.”

An alternative solution to the pesky algae is to swim around 11,200 kilometers (7,000 miles) to a climate where the water is warm enough for the orcas to molt, clearing their skin. As anyone who’s ever given up on a lengthy skincare regimen can relate to, sometimes that’s just too much effort for a scrub.

boook svg

Related Stories

Good News: Indonesia Welcomes Birth Of One Of The Rarest Rhinos On Eartharrow
What Killed The Dinosaurs? Asteroid Vs Volcano Debate Becomes Humans Vs AIarrow
One Of The Rarest Mammals On Earth Was Just Born At A UK Zoo – Live On Cameraarrow

"If you're feeling the itch, you have to look for something closer to home," Gibbs continued.

Incredible Animal Journeys  Starts on 3rd December at 8pm on National Geographic WILD

Advertisement

When they do make the journey, it’s thought to be the longest migration any animal makes solely for the purposes of looking after their skin, and NatGeo's is the first documentary to capture it in a video. Incredible Animal Journeys starts on December 3 at 8pm GMT on National Geographic WILD.

Orca (Orcinus orca) are famously intelligent animals, but they aren’t the only cetaceans known to practice complex skincare routines. In 2022, researchers captured footage of a group of dolphins self-medicating by rubbing themselves against corals.

Aggravating the corals caused them to release mucus, containing 17 active metabolites in the lab which had antibacterial, antioxidative, hormonal, and toxic properties. It seems the dolphins make use of the bioactive compounds in the coral species’ exudates to make their skin happier.

Considering we humans have tried everything from puppy fat and salty owls, to skull lichen and sleeping with mummified remains to cure our ills, rubbing against some ice or corals doesn’t seem so weird. And let’s not even go there with the boob toothpaste thing.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • animal behavior,

  • cetaceans,

  • orca,

  • killer whales

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Good News: Indonesia Welcomes Birth Of One Of The Rarest Rhinos On EarthTiny new Sumatran rhino calf sniff mothers nose on a sandy floor.
natureanimals

Good News: Indonesia Welcomes Birth Of One Of The Rarest Rhinos On Earth

clock7 hours ago
share39
What Killed The Dinosaurs? Asteroid Vs Volcano Debate Becomes Humans Vs AITwo T. rexes apparently panicking dramtically in front od asteroids raining down behind them - demonstrating the dino-killing event
natureplanet earth

What Killed The Dinosaurs? Asteroid Vs Volcano Debate Becomes Humans Vs AI

clock7 hours ago
comments3
share1
One Of The Rarest Mammals On Earth Was Just Born At A UK Zoo – Live On CameraA delightfully small rare eastern black rhino baby gambling next to its much larger mom.
natureanimals

One Of The Rarest Mammals On Earth Was Just Born At A UK Zoo – Live On Camera

clock11 hours ago
comments2
share550