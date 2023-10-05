Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"New Tiny Wasp With Mysterious Antennae Found In 100-Million-Year-Old Amber"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

New Tiny Wasp With Mysterious Antennae Found In 100-Million-Year-Old Amber

The researchers compared them to clouds, but they could easily be mistaken for Honey Smacks.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Small wasp with large, bulbous structures at the end of its antennae.

Smol boi, tiny, does not even know ABCs.

Image credit: George Poinar Jr.

It might be dead and encased in a lump of amber (RIP), but there’s a new species of micro-wasp in town and it’s got some pretty odd antennae. The tiny wasp was discovered preserved in a piece of amber from Myanmar and is thought to be from the mid-Cretaceous period, around 100 million years ago. 

Researchers have deemed it a member of an entirely new genus and species – Caradiophyodus saradae, after the Greek words for head (kara) and cleft (diaphyodus), and scientist Sarada Krishnan.

Advertisement

Measuring 1.3 millimeters (0.05 inches), it belongs to a now-extinct family of micro-wasps. However, a significant proportion of its length is taken up by mysterious, bulbous structures at the end of its antennae, something that isn’t seen in any other micro-wasps today.

“We could find no fossil or extant insect with such antennal structures,” said George Poinar, lead author of the study describing the insect, in a statement. Its tiny length "as well as its 15-segment antennae, a deep cleft in the center of its head and characters of the wings distinguish it from all other micro-wasps.”

A close up of the bulbous structure at the end of each antenna, colored gold.
This image makes the antennae and mysterious structures look like a golden pair of lungs.
Image credit: George Poinar Jr.


The researchers aren’t entirely sure how the wasp could even fly with the odd body feature either. “The unique, miniature cloudlike structures stuck to the antennae must have certainly been an annoyance to this tiny parasite,” hypothesized Poinar. In other words, they were possibly a massive pain in the butt.

Without any other insects with similar structures to compare them to, Poinar and fellow author Fernando Vega could only make educated guesses as to the purpose of the unusual feature.

Advertisement

“They could be tiny plant seeds, plant secretions or eggs from a host the wasp was parasitizing,” Poinar theorized. “There is a good possibility the micro-wasp was parasitizing scale insects since there is a male scale insect embedded in the same piece of amber.”

Many micro-wasps that exist today are parasitic – the somewhat inaptly named fairyflies include the smallest known insect in the world, and they lay their eggs in the bodies of other insects.

Although the role of the strange structures remains to be uncovered, their discovery is valuable in itself, as Poinar concluded: 

Advertisement

“Whatever they are, discovering these is one of the things that makes our work so interesting, and challenging: finding dominant, unique features on extinct organisms.”

The study is published in the journal Life.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • amber,

  • parasite,

  • wasp,

  • insect,

  • creepy crawlies,

  • micro wasp

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Africa’s Animals Fear The Sound Of Humans More Than Lions, Dogs Or GunshotsThis lion is one of the apex predators of Kruger National Park, but still scares the other animals less than people talking
natureanimals

Africa’s Animals Fear The Sound Of Humans More Than Lions, Dogs Or Gunshots

clock5 minutes ago
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Back For 2023 And Better Than EverBlack and white lemur with mouth wide open screams at the camera. The lemur is pointing down the tree branch that it clings to with green leaves in the background.
natureanimals

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Back For 2023 And Better Than Ever

clock2 hours ago
comments1
This Year's Ozone Hole Over Antarctica Is A Big BoyMeasurements from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite show this year’s ozone hole over the Antarctic.
natureplanet earth

This Year's Ozone Hole Over Antarctica Is A Big Boy

clock4 hours ago
share75