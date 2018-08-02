Advertisement

Nature

New Dinosaur Was Found In The "Wrong Place At The Wrong Time"

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockAug 2 2018, 19:15 UTC

An artist's impression of dinosaur Lingwulong shenqi. Zhang Zongda

A new species of dinosaur – known as the “amazing dragon from Lingwu” – has been discovered in China.

Advertisement

This is a pretty cool discovery in itself, yet the unearthing of the colossal sauropod is raising eyebrows for a whole bunch of other reasons. Based on everything we currently know about the evolution of dinosaurs, it shouldn’t be possible to find a sauropod from this time period in East Asia. It’s essentially a massive “wrong place, at the wrong time” scenario.

In 2005, the fossilized remains of at least seven Lingwulong shenqi were found in the Ningxia Autonomous Region of northwest China. Writing in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers explain: “Here we report the discovery of the earliest diplodocoid, and the first from East Asia, to our knowledge.”

All 70 metric tonnes of this long-necked creature stomped around the Earth until 174 million years ago during the Middle Jurassic. It’s believed to have measured around 15 meters (49 feet) from tip to tail.

Here’s where it gets strange. Paleontologists had always worked on the theory that sauropods were absent from this part of the world in the Jurassic. By the time diplodocoids were thought to have been evolved, eastern Asia had already split from the rest of the prehistoric supercontinent Pangaea around 160 million years ago – or so we thought.

Artist's impression of Lingwulong's skeleton. © Imperial College London.

“We were surprised to find a close relative of Diplodocus in East Asia 174 million years ago," study co-author Professor Paul Upchurch, from UCL Earth Sciences, explained in a statement. "It’s commonly thought that sauropods did not disperse there until 200 million years ago and many of their giant descendants, reached this region much later, if at all."

“This forces a complete re-evaluation of the origins and evolution of these animals.”

So, this “amazing dragon” is now making scientists rethink how and when sauropods evolved. Since this is the oldest diplodocoid ever discovered, it could actually be possible this group originated in eastern Asia. Furthermore, they evolved at least 15 million years earlier than previously thought.

Advertisement

In the words of co-author Dr Philip Mannion, from Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering, the discovery was "doubly unexpected".

“It is very likely that there was a land bridge or something like that connecting eastern Asia to other continents,” added Professor Xing Xu, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing.

In a very similar vein, scientists recently found a new species of armored dinosaur in Utah. Most dinosaurs of this kind found in North America have smooth bony armor on their skull. However, this one was spiky, like the ones found in Asia.

Nature

  • new species,

  • China,

  • dinosaur,

  • sauropod,

  • supercontinent,

  • pangaea,

  • diplodocoid

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Experienced Cat Owners More Likely To Pet Their Cat Wrong, Study Suggestsgrey cat leaning away from female trying to kiss
animals

Experienced Cat Owners More Likely To Pet Their Cat Wrong, Study Suggests

clockAug 10 2022
Climate Change Is Making Almost Every Sea Turtle Along Florida Coast Born Femalebaby sea turtle on sand
animals

Climate Change Is Making Almost Every Sea Turtle Along Florida Coast Born Female

clockAug 10 2022
First CT Scan Of An Entire Mammoth Tusk Allows Paleontologists To See Much "Bigger" PictureA 17,000 year old woolly mammoth tusk from central Switzerland in a CT scanner
animals

First CT Scan Of An Entire Mammoth Tusk Allows Paleontologists To See Much "Bigger" Picture

clockAug 10 2022