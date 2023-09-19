Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Neanderthal Ancestry May Make People More Vulnerable To COVID-19"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Neanderthal Ancestry May Make People More Vulnerable To COVID-19

Thanks again, Neanderthals.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share1Shares
A Neanderthal caveman hunting a mammoth in the Ice Age.

Neanderthals lived between about 130,000 and 40,000 years ago and are our closest extinct human relative.

Image credit: Denis---S/Shutterstock.com

New research has suggested that people with genes inherited from Neanderthals were at a higher risk of falling seriously sick with COVID-19 during the first devastating surge of the pandemic in 2020. 

Neanderthals fell into extinction some 40,000 years ago, but their genetics still live on in today’s modern human population thanks to rampant interbreeding in prehistoric times. Genetic research has shown that most people with ancestry outside of Africa have about 2 percent Neanderthal DNA in their genome. 

Advertisement

These lingering genes still how an impact on populations today. Other studies have linked the Neanderthal’s genetic legacy to a myriad of health concerns, from alcoholism and depression to obesity and problems with blood clotting. 

In this latest study, scientists at the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Italy found that people with certain portions of their DNA inherited from Neanderthals were at a higher risk of severe COVID-19. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven Daysarrow
This Is How Many Cells There Are In The Human Bodyarrow
Non-Diabetic People Are Using Glucose Monitors To Track Metabolic Healtharrow

The new research looked at nearly 10,000 people in Bergamo, part of the Lombardy region of Italy that was severely hit by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early spring of 2020. As expected, they found that several genes were closely associated with people becoming “gravely ill” with COVID-19, often requiring hospitalization. 

Notably, at least three of the genes belonged to a group of variations, known as a haplotype, in DNA that were inherited from Neanderthals. These variants affected the expression of CCR9 and LZTFL1, two genes known to be associated with immune response.

Advertisement

This is similar to the findings of previous studies that have investigated the link between Neanderthal ancestry and COVID-19 risk.

Up to 33 percent of people who developed life-threatening COVID-19 in Bergamo had the Neanderthal haplotype, Giuseppe Remuzzi, study author and director of the Mario Negri Institute, told the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Remuzzi explained that the Neanderthal haplotype was significantly less common in people who experienced a mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection.

There are plenty of other established factors that can increase the risk of severe COVID-19, most notably old age and underlying health conditions like diabetes. 

Nevertheless, it’s still not crystal clear why the Lombardy region of Italy was so severely hit by COVID-19 in its initial surge. One theory is that it could be a consequence of Italy’s de-centralized healthcare system, which has seen a rise in private hospitals in the Lombardy region.

Advertisement

Whether or not the Neanderthal genes played a role in Lombardy’s plight is uncertain as it’s not known if the region has a significantly higher Neanderthal ancestry than other parts of Europe. On an individual level, however, it is becoming pretty well-established that having Neanderthals far back in your family tree can make a battle with COVID-19 all the more risky. 

The new study was published in the journal iScience.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • virus,

  • human evolution,

  • neanderthal,

  • health,

  • human ancestors,

  • immune response,

  • covid-19,

  • Neanderthal DNA

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven DaysMeditation consciousness
healthneuroscience

Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven Days

clock4 hours ago
share9
This Is How Many Cells There Are In The Human BodyCross section of human skin tissue under microscope
healthHealth and Medicine

This Is How Many Cells There Are In The Human Body

clock5 hours ago
comments1
Non-Diabetic People Are Using Glucose Monitors To Track Metabolic HealthFemale hand with continuous glucose monitor doing reading from the arm patch
healthhealth

Non-Diabetic People Are Using Glucose Monitors To Track Metabolic Health

clock4 days ago
comments1
share360