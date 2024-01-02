Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024

According to reports, there is a risk of impact on October 5, 2024.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans

The predicted orbit of asteroid 2007 FT3

A map showing the predicted orbit of asteroid 2007 FT3.

Image credit: NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Several news outlets have reported that the Earth may be hit by a "lost" asteroid this year. According to the reports, if asteroid 2007 FT3 were to hit Earth it would do so with the equivalent energy of 2.6 billion tons of TNT, NASA has lost track it, and it has a chance of hitting the planet on October 5, 2024. So, given that that all sounds (to use a technical term) "not great", what is really going on? 

Well, 2007 FT3 is a real asteroid, first observed in 2007, and is on NASA's Sentry Risk Table of objects that could potentially impact Earth. It is also a "lost" asteroid, as it was seen for just 1.2 days before disappearing from NASA's view. Though the 314-meter (1,030 feet) asteroid became too faint and has not been seen since, it was observed at 14 points in its arc over these two days, allowing astronomers to calculate its orbit and look for potential collisions between Earth and it. Doing so, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies identified 89 potential impacts, including one on October 5, 2024. 

Advertisement

Though that may sound a tad alarming, there really isn't anything to worry about. One potential point of impact, or where the asteroid was supposed to be closest to Earth, took place in 2019. As you might have noticed, it didn't. NASA and other observatories track the orbits of objects discovered in the Solar System, keeping a particular eye on "near Earth objects" 140 meters (460 feet) and larger in size that could cause devastation if they were to cross paths with Earth. So far, astronomers have been able to predict the orbits of known objects up to about 100 years in the future. The good news is that "no known asteroid larger than 140 meters in size has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years," according to NASA.

Responding specifically to claims around 2007 FT3, NASA reiterated its response.

“There are no known asteroid impact threats to Earth at any time in the next century. Nasa and its partners diligently watch the skies to find, track, and categorize asteroids and near-Earth objects (NEOs), including those that may come close to Earth," a NASA spokesperson told The Standard.

"An important note here is planetary scientists define asteroid approaches that come within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit as close approaches. The larger an asteroid is, the easier it is for our planetary defense experts to find, meaning that their orbits around the sun are usually very well-known and understood for years or even decades.”

Advertisement

Should 2007 FT3 be found again in a sky survey or by astronomers trying to track its path, we can learn more about its orbit, perhaps enough to remove it from the list of potential Earth impactors, or, in the unlikely event that it should be heading our way, prepare a mission to deflect it.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • asteroid impact,

  • asteroids,

  • Astronomy,

  • near earth objects

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This WeekA night sky filled with stars and meteor showers.
spaceAstronomy

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This Week

clock58 minutes ago
Watch A Martian Day, From Dawn To Dusk, In This Beautiful New TimelapseTimelapse of the surface of Mars taken from NASA's Curiosity Rover.
spaceSpace and Physics

Watch A Martian Day, From Dawn To Dusk, In This Beautiful New Timelapse

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share3
The Solution To The Dark Matter Mystery Might Be A Black Hole Sunblack hole with light surrounding central disk distorted by spacetime
spaceAstronomy

The Solution To The Dark Matter Mystery Might Be A Black Hole Sun

clock4 hours ago
comments6
share150