Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Is Opening The OSIRIS-REx Cannister Live Today. Here’s How To Watch"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Is Opening The OSIRIS-REx Cannister Live Today. Here’s How To Watch

The opening of the sample return will be live-streamed by NASA.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share260Shares
OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return lid opening at Building 31 Astromaterials Curation Facility.

The moment the lid was removed from the capsule, revealing the sealed canister holding the sample.

Image credit: NASA

OSIRIS-REx dropped its priceless cargo – samples from asteroid Bennu – down to Earth a few weeks ago. The canister containing the material will be opened today in a livestream from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where the precious material will be unveiled to the world. Obviously, the asteroid bits will be opened in a specially designed glovebox so that the Earth’s atmosphere does not contaminate the sample at all.

Showtime is 11 am EDT (4 pm BST) on Wednesday, October 11. This is the first asteroid sample collected by NASA. The capsule traveled for seven years and billions of kilometers to get in orbit around Bennu and back, and it has brought roughly 250 grams of pristine material from the space rock. This is the largest collection of cosmic material from beyond the Moon.

Advertisement

It’s not just what’s inside the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM). The TAGSAM is the instrument used to collect the material from Bennu's surface and it requires a very intricate disassembly. It was designed with complexity and with a labyrinthine structure to avoid possible contamination with Earth. And this paid off twice.

boook svg

Related Stories

Afterglow Of Giant Planets Colliding Captured For The First Timearrow
Strange Movements Of Objects Beyond Neptune The Result Of Alternative Gravity, Astrophysicists Suggestarrow
How To Send A Mission To Neptune On The Cheaparrow

The sample has remained protected and researchers ended up with the best possible problem during the last few weeks as they were taking it apart. They found asteroid material everywhere from the lid of the sample return capsule to the inside structure. It’s always good to have more.

“The very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it,” deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead Christopher Snead said in a statement. “There’s a lot of abundant material outside the TAGSAM head that’s interesting in its own right. It’s really spectacular to have all that material there.”

Advertisement

The opening of the TAGSAM will be the focus of the livestream and the whole procedure is designed to keep what is inside the canister as isolated as possible. The whole process, from the collection of the capsule in the Utah desert to the distribution of the sample to scientists, has been rehearsed many times over the last few months.

After today, the sample from Bennu will begin to be distributed to scientific teams. About 75 percent will be stored for future analysis. This is standard procedure. When Hayabusa2 brought back a sample of asteroid Ryugu in 2020, about 60 percent was put in storage.

Some of the Bennu material will be stored at the Johnson Space Center but part of it will be sent elsewhere, just in case something were to happen to the facility. And obviously, some of the samples will be out for analysis across the world, so researchers have to decide and rehearse how to transport the precious material.

Advertisement

“We're going to hand carry them. So either me or a colleague will go over and collect them from the Johnson Space Center,” Professor Sara Russell, part of the OSIRIS-REx Sample Analysis Team from the Natural History Museum, London, told IFLScience. “But the Johnson Space Center is also happy to send them by courier as well. Actually, we had to rehearse this. Everything in this mission is so well rehearsed.”

The opening of the sample will be streamed on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • asteroid,

  • Bennu,

  • Astronomy,

  • OSIRIS-REx,

  • sample return mission

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Afterglow Of Giant Planets Colliding Captured For The First TimeArtist's impression of two likely ice giant planets colliding and the dust and debris produced.
spaceAstronomy

Afterglow Of Giant Planets Colliding Captured For The First Time

clock6 minutes ago
Strange Movements Of Objects Beyond Neptune The Result Of Alternative Gravity, Astrophysicists SuggestA small asteroid, illustrated far from the Sun.
spacephysics

Strange Movements Of Objects Beyond Neptune The Result Of Alternative Gravity, Astrophysicists Suggest

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share11
How To Send A Mission To Neptune On The CheapThe way to get to Neptune in reasonable time at affordable cost could be to use Triton's very thin atmosphere to slow down
spaceAstronomy

How To Send A Mission To Neptune On The Cheap

clock23 hours ago
comments1
share63