Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Mystery Of The “Green Monster” Hidden In Supernova Remnant Solved

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Mystery Of The “Green Monster” Hidden In Supernova Remnant Solved

The JWST picked up something strange in famous supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, and now Chandra has revealed it is composed of material that surrounded the star before it exploded.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

share54Shares
The "green monster" hidden in there newest supernova remnant in the galaxy has been explained

The "green monster" hidden in there newest supernova remnant in the galaxy has been explained

Image Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI; IR: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Milisavljevic et al, NASA/JPL/CalTech; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Schmidt and K. Arcand

Captured in JWST images, a bizarre feature of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A that was named the “Green Monster” has been revealed to be made of material that existed before the explosion. A team of astronomers has found it is composed of concentrated filaments of gas within broader sheets that differ from the rest of the remnant by lacking tell-tale elements produced in the deaths of big stars.

Almost 12,000 years ago, a star exploded in the Perseus Arm of the Milky Way, the next arm out from our own. Because the star was 11,000 light years away, the light did not reach us until the 1690s. There’s some puzzlement as to why astronomers enjoying their newfangled telescope toys didn’t record its light. Nevertheless, since the discovery of radio emissions from the aftermath, plenty of effort has gone into making up for that – even building a telescope purely to study Cassiopeia A for 15 minutes

Advertisement

Inevitably, the JWST had a look, and found something that had not been seen before. The feature in question is not really green, since the JWST can’t capture wavelengths that short. However, that was the color assigned to the wavelength in which the filaments glow. Once someone thought they saw a resemblance to the left field wall at Fenway Park, the name was locked in. 

Cassiopeia A as seen by the Chandra X-ray telescope with wavelengths of X-rays shifted to visible light and labelled by element enrichment
Cassiopeia A as seen by the Chandra X-ray telescope with wavelengths of X-rays shifted to visible light and labelled by element enrichment
Image Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO


Based on JWST observations alone, astronomers couldn’t work out the Green Monster’s nature. Its location suggested it was ejecta (material thrown off in the explosion), but other aspects suggested it might be composed of material that surrounded the star before it exploded. A revisit by the JWST later in the year turned up new features of Cassiopeia A, but didn’t resolve the initial question.

Now, the Chandra X-ray observatory has come to the JWST’s assistance. “We already suspected the Green Monster was created by a blast wave from the exploded star slamming into material surrounding it,” said Dr Jacco Vink of the University of Amsterdam in a statement. “Chandra helped us clinch the case.”

Seen in X-rays, Cassiopeia A is truly a hot mess composed of a mix of outrushing gas and dust shaped by magnetic field lines and energetic electrons. Tendrils of gas whose locations match those of the Green Monster were identified as being low in iron and silicon compared to the supernova debris. That’s a strong indicator of not being the product of the explosion. 

Advertisement

The circumstellar material (CSM) that makes up the Green Monster was probably mostly thrown off the doomed star before it exploded, but some may have been there from the beginning.

Chandra images also reveal the Green Monster’s material is moving towards us at 2,500 kilometers per second (1,553 miles per second), almost 1 percent of the speed of light. Put away any worries about incoming green space monsters, however. Despite having traveled an impressive fraction of a light year, it is safe to say it will run out of energy long before it can consume Earth.

The Green Monster is moving at about half the speed of the blast wave of CSM that surrounds Cassiopea A, which Vink and colleagues attribute to greater density. “We concluded that the Green Monster is also part of the blast wave and is photobombing the central part of Cas A rather than being part of it,” said Professor Ilse De Looze of Ghent University.

Advertisement

Additional detail was added using NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), which mapped radioactive titanium produced in the explosion.

Space telescopes images of Cassiopia A showing the debris from the explosion including areas rich in Radioactive Titanium and Iron
Space telescope images of Cassiopeia A showing the debris from the explosion including areas rich in Radioactive Titanium and Iron
Image Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO


These three instruments, and the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, each see different aspects of the nebula most clearly. The team has brought together data from all five to create what they call the most detailed 3D image of an exploded star. Together, these tell a complex story of the mixing of material from the CSM, the progenitor star’s outer layers, and the products of the explosion itself.

The results have been submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters in two papers, preprints here and here, and were presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Cassiopeia A,

  • chandra x-ray observatory,

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy,

  • supernova remnant,

  • Green monster

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Failed Star Is The Coldest Object To Potentially Show Aurorae Beyond Our Solar SystemA spherical world is seen with cool bands across its atmosphere and glowing wisp at its poles
spaceAstronomy

Failed Star Is The Coldest Object To Potentially Show Aurorae Beyond Our Solar System

clock39 minutes ago
Our Buildings Could Be Visible To Alien Civilizations Thousands Of Light-Years AwayEarth and the Moon from 64 million kilometers (40 million miles) away
spaceSpace and Physics

Our Buildings Could Be Visible To Alien Civilizations Thousands Of Light-Years Away

clock1 hour ago
Massive Comet-Like Tail Stretching Over 500,000 Kilometers Discovered On Far-Away WorldAN ARTIST'S IMPRESSION OF EXOPLANET WASP-69B ORBITING ITS HOST STAR, the planet is shown losing a foggy long tail
spaceAstronomy

Massive Comet-Like Tail Stretching Over 500,000 Kilometers Discovered On Far-Away World

clock1 hour ago