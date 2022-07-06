"Miracle" Baby Born In India With Four Arms And Four Legs

A baby born in India with a rare condition giving them four arms and four legs has been hailed as a reincarnation of God and compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of good fortune that has multiple arms.

Reportedly, both the child's mother (named as Kareena, with no surname provided) and the infant are doing well.

Video Credit: Newslions / SWNS

According to the Independent, local media outlets are flocking to the scene to see what is described as a “miracle of nature” after the baby was born over the weekend.

The identity of the family and the underlying cause of the extra limbs remains a mystery. However, the baby's condition is thought to be due to polymelia, a condition that causes extra and unusable limbs in humans. Polymelia is rare, and results from development forking along the body axis and duplicating the lower limbs, resulting in five or more limbs – however, such a large number is incredibly rare to see.

The baby was delivered at the Shahabad Community Health Centre, Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to live a healthy life.