Millionaire Spends Over $2 Million In An Attempt To Make His Body Young Again

Multi-millionaire Bryan Johnson has spent over $2 million in an attempt to de-age himself. The 45-year-old hired a team of medical professionals to help him, according to Bloomberg, “have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis, and rectum of an 18-year-old".

So far Johnson's team has focused on the unsurprising: developing a diet and exercise regimen. If you eat and drink right and get regular exercise you will improve your overall fitness, probably more so when you've spent large sums on a team to help you stick to it. Johnson sticks to a 1,977-calorie vegan diet, and even sticks to a sleep schedule. He also takes a number of medicines and supplements.

Meanwhile, he monitors everything from his bowels and his body fat, to his nocturnal erections, Popular Mechanic reports. Adjustments to his regimen and medication are made after viewing the data.





Aging biologist and YouTuber Andrew Steele's view on Project Blueprint.

So far, Johnson claims to have seen good results, improving measures such as his blood pressure and lung capacity.

"My new endeavor, Project Blueprint, aims to measure all 70+ organs of my body and then maximally reverse the quantified biological age of each," he writes on his website. "We have measured over 15 organs and I’ve scored 507 age reversal points. My chronological age is 44, measured biological age is 36."

He claims his GrimAge – a metric based on biomarkers in your DNA, which has been shown as a good predictor of morbidity – is 36.

While it's good that he's getting some returns on his $2 million, so far there's nothing really out of the ordinary going on. We have known that diet, exercise and aging are linked for a long time, so it's no real surprise that living healthily made Johnson fitter, and equivalent to a younger man. So far, it seems like he's paid for a gym routine and a diet, rather than the brain, heart, lungs, penis, and rectum of an 18-year-old.

According to the team's regenerative medicine doctor, they may be looking at gene therapies, though no specifics were given. Gene therapies have shown promise in reversing aging signs in mice, with some scientists skeptical similar therapies could one day be applied to humans.