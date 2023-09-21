Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Meet The Gorgeous New Tarantula From Thailand With Rare Electric Blue Hair"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

Meet The Gorgeous New Tarantula From Thailand With Rare Electric Blue Hair

Electric blue...On my knees (on my knees).

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share150Shares
Tarantula facing the camera on a black background. Bright metallic blue hairs are present on the legs and face. She looks spectacular.

We all a-spider to look as good as her. 

Image credit: Chomphuphuang, N., et al (2023) Zookeys (CC BY 4.0); cropped

Blue is one of the rarest colors found in nature – along with the fact there are no green mammals, of course. Now a new species of tarantula has been discovered in Thailand with a blue-violet hue that researchers say resembles the color of electrical sparks. 

In Phang-Nga province in Thailand, researchers collected a new species of tarantula that now belongs to the genus Chilobrachys, bringing the total for the genus up to 32 species. By measuring and dissecting the specimen, the team compared the new species to other known related species.

Advertisement

The study shows that the tarantula has violet and metallic blue hairs on its legs, chelicerae (the fang-like mouthparts), and top of its carapace. They suggest that while blue coloration is rare, tending to be a product of photonic nanostructures rather than an expression of pigment, it has still independently evolved eight times in tarantula species. Recently, another new species of tarantula was discovered in Iran with locks of golden hair.

Two images of the new species of tarantula. The first is the female shwoing the blue coloration on the legs and face. The B image underneath shows a male with no blue coloration.
Both females and males possess the blue and violet hairs, but the color is more intense in the females.
Image credit: Chomphuphuang, N., et al (2023) Zookeys (CC BY 4.0)


To choose the new name for this striking species, an auction campaign was carried out to raise money for the education of Lahu children in Thailand. The Lahu people are an Indigenous hill tribe, and many of the children are denied access to education due to poverty. The aim was to raise money by auctioning off the chance to name the new species and use the money generated to give the children better access to education, working to change the cycle of poverty. The proceeds from the auction were also used to raise money for cancer patients. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Enormous, Stinky, And Iconic “Corpse Flowers” Need Saving From Extinctionarrow
Man Found Naturally Mummified Just 16 Days After Last Being Seen Alivearrow
Phallic Mushroom Puts On A Show In Staggering Timelapse Videoarrow

The name of the new species is Chilobrachys natanicharum sp. nov., which is a combination of the names of Mr Natakorn Changrew and Ms Nichada Changrew, who were the winners of the auction. 

The study revealed that the new tarantula is found in mangrove forests where it lives inside hollows in trees. The researchers also suggest that this species can live in burrows on land. They live at a range of elevations, from sea level up to 57 meters (187 feet). 

Advertisement

The team highlights that the destruction of the habitat where this species and other tarantula species live, coupled with the hunting of these species, has devastated the populations across Thailand. They suggest that there needs to be conservation of habitats and species, as well as stronger monitoring practices to prevent further declines. 

The study is published in ZooKeys.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • new species,

  • spiders,

  • tarantula,

  • arachnids,

  • blue,

  • Thailand,

  • creepy crawlies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Enormous, Stinky, And Iconic “Corpse Flowers” Need Saving From ExtinctionPhotograph of a big red flower, Rafflesia kemumu, on the rainforest floor
natureplants

Enormous, Stinky, And Iconic “Corpse Flowers” Need Saving From Extinction

clock6 hours ago
share51
Man Found Naturally Mummified Just 16 Days After Last Being Seen AliveNatural mummification
natureNature

Man Found Naturally Mummified Just 16 Days After Last Being Seen Alive

clock7 hours ago
share57
Phallic Mushroom Puts On A Show In Staggering Timelapse Videoa large stinkhorn mushroom
natureplants

Phallic Mushroom Puts On A Show In Staggering Timelapse Video

clock7 hours ago
share76