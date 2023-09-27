Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Meet The Devil’s Tooth Fungus, The Mushroom That Looks Like It’s Bleeding"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Meet The Devil’s Tooth Fungus, The Mushroom That Looks Like It’s Bleeding

It looks a bit like the result of an unfortunate trip to the dentist.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share18Shares
A beige mushroom covered in spots of red sap.

In some places, it's known as the "strawberries and cream" fungus – yummy.

Image credit: Julija Kumpinovica/Shutterstock.com

This article first appeared in Issue 12 of our free digital magazine CURIOUS.

The devil’s tooth fungus (Hydnellum peckii) appears to “bleed” as it grows, releasing a type of sap. It gives the beige, pink, and sometimes blue mushroom its other nickname “bleeding tooth fungus,” but it isn’t blood. 

Advertisement

It’s the result of a process known as guttation which causes plants and fungi to secrete droplets from their pores. In the case of the devil’s tooth fungus, it’s the result of water absorption increasing pressure within the mushroom, eventually squeezing out the pigment-tinted sap for a gooey, spooky aesthetic.

A beige mushroom covered in spots of red sap.
It may not be the prettiest mushroom, but it does have character.
Image credit: Henri Koskinen/Shutterstock.com


Subscribe to our newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

If, for some strange reason, you think the mushroom looks good enough to eat, you should know that it’s probably best not to give it a nibble – whilst it isn’t toxic, the taste is meant to be so bitter that it’s practically inedible.

It might not have any value to humans as food, but there are a couple of other ways the devil’s tooth fungus can help us out. The fungus can be dried out and used as a natural dye, and also contains atromentin, giving it antibiotic and anticoagulant potential in medicines.

CURIOUS magazine is a digital magazine from IFLScience featuring interviews, experts, deep dives, fun facts, news, book excerpts, and much more. Issue 15 is out now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • antibiotic,

  • fungi,

  • mushroom

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

This 450-Million-Year-Old Bloodsucking Fish Has Been On Earth Longer Than Treesa pacific lamprey suckered onto glass
natureanimals

This 450-Million-Year-Old Bloodsucking Fish Has Been On Earth Longer Than Trees

clock4 hours ago
share1
Steamy Stuff At Fly Ranch GeyserA geyser, colorful rocky protrusion from the ground.
natureplanet earth

Steamy Stuff At Fly Ranch Geyser

clock4 hours ago
share34
Rare Fossil Reveals What One Trilobite Had For Dinner 465 Million Years Agoa trilobite eating animals on the seabed
natureanimals

Rare Fossil Reveals What One Trilobite Had For Dinner 465 Million Years Ago

clock5 hours ago
share89