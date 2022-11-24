Advertisement

Meet Flossie, The World's Oldest Cat

At nearly 27 years old, Flossie is the cat equivalent of a 120-year-old human.

clockNov 24 2022, 16:25 UTC
oldest cat in the world
Flossie is old, happy, hungry, and has a favorite yellow blanket. Image credit: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Records have announced a new record-breaker: a feline from London named Flossie, the oldest cat in the world. On November 10, 2022, Flossie was 26 years and 316 days old, making her the feline equivalent of a 120-year-old human. You go, Flossie.

“We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27 years old,” said Cats Protection Branch Co-ordinator Naomi Rosling in a statement sent to IFLScience.

“She’s the oldest cat I've ever met; at least 120 in human years. If I’m in such good shape when I'm her age, with someone who does what’s best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady.”

Flossie’s record-breakingly long story began when she was adopted as a stray into a family back in 1995. Her original owner passed away after 10 years together, after which Flossie went to live with her owner’s sister, but she too died a further 14 years later. Eventually, a situation arose in which Flossie needed to be taken in by the charity Cats Protection, who have since found Flossie a new forever home with Vicki Green of Orpington, UK.

“I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn’t imagine I’d share my home with a Guinness World Records title holder,” said Green. “She’s so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is.”

As the global authority on record-breaking, Guinness World Records have awarded Flossie the title of World’s Oldest Cat. She may be deaf, and a little hard of sight, but Flossie is reported to be a happy cat with a voracious appetite and a favorite yellow blanket.

"We were so excited to hear about the lovely Flossie and celebrate her long life – it’s not every day you come across a cat who has been around since the mid-nineties,” Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records, said. “This is the human equivalent of over 120 years old, which would put her on par with Jeanne Calment, the French supercentenarian who lived to 122 years 164 days and holds the record for the oldest person ever.”

“We're happy to see Flossie settled and enjoying all the home comforts she deserves in her later life. A huge congratulations to Flossie, a highly deserving record-breaker."

