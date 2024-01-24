Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Meet Ariel: 6-Legged “Mermaid” Dog Has Successful Surgery To Remove Extra Limbs

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Meet Ariel: 6-Legged “Mermaid” Dog Has Successful Surgery To Remove Extra Limbs

Ariel the dog’s two extra limbs had fused together, resembling a mermaid’s tail.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share68Shares
dog legs fused together

Ariel was named after The Little Mermaid.

Image credit: Greenacres Rescue

Here at IFLScience, we love some good animal news – and today, it comes in the form of Ariel the cocker spaniel. Born with multiple birth defects and abandoned at 11 weeks old, Ariel was then rescued and has now successfully received surgery that removed her two extra limbs, giving her a bright future ahead.

Ariel was discovered in a supermarket car park in Pembrokeshire, Wales, back in October 2023. Taken in by Greenacres Rescue, a trip to the vet revealed that the dog had an extra vulva and two additional legs that had partially fused together. Further CT scans also showed that Ariel was missing her right kidney.

Advertisement

“Due to having two hip joints on one side, Ariel's pelvis never formed properly. As a result her normal back right leg had virtually no muscle tone,” Mikey Lawlor, founder and manager of Greenacres Rescue, told the BBC.

The way Ariel’s back legs had fused is what led to her being named after The Little Mermaid – the staff at the vets thought that the legs resembled a mermaid’s tail. However, the extra legs were not functional, and it was decided that she would require surgery.

ariel
The mermaid pup was still able to enjoy walks before surgery, trying to build up strength.
Image credit: Greenacres Rescue


After a fundraising appeal raised around £15,000 ($19,000) towards the procedure, the surgery was successfully carried out at Langford Vets Small Animal Hospital last Thursday. According to a press release from the University of Bristol, which owns Langford Vets, the complexity of the procedure meant that it required a wide range of specialists, including soft tissue, radiology, and anesthesia teams.

Before the surgery, there were initial concerns that Ariel’s back right leg would also have to be removed, but thankfully this was not the case. “Great care was taken not to damage any of the nerves or blood vessels to the right hindlimb that was being preserved to ensure this remained as functional as possible,” reads the statement.

Advertisement

The next step for Ariel is recovery, but it seems the young pup is already doing well. 

"The next day she was up, walking around and eating and drinking,” said Lawlor. "Now we just need to keep our fingers crossed she doesn't get any infections, but she really is in the best hands."

dog
Here's Ariel after surgery, cozied up after a long day of being adorable.
Image credit: Greenacres Rescue


A long stretch of physiotherapy will also be involved – this aims to build up muscle mass and strength in Ariel’s right back leg. After that, it’s hoped she’ll finally get to her “fur-ever” home, and from what Lawlor has said, we don’t think there’ll be any problems with that.

"The response we've had to Ariel's story so far, including calls and emails from as far away as New York and Australia, has been incredible – so I've no doubt she'll be snapped up.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • dogs,

  • surgery,

  • birth defects,

  • legs,

  • good news

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

This Is The Most Accurate Flat Map Of EarthA flat map of Earth.
natureNature

This Is The Most Accurate Flat Map Of Earth

clock3 hours ago
share31
Forbidden Frozen Alligator Popsicles Seen In North Carolina And Texas – But Don't Lick ThemFrozen alligator with just the front teeth and nose poking out a of frozen pond.
natureanimals

Forbidden Frozen Alligator Popsicles Seen In North Carolina And Texas – But Don't Lick Them

clock4 hours ago
share25
Animals Should Be Able To Vote On Issues That Matter To Them, Says New Paperfemale chicken standing on ballot box with ballot paper showing a cross in a box
natureanimals

Animals Should Be Able To Vote On Issues That Matter To Them, Says New Paper

clock5 hours ago
share45