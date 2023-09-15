Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Medieval Whaling May Have Sent Two Species To Extinction"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Medieval Whaling May Have Sent Two Species To Extinction

Bone records indicate that medieval whalers may have wiped out two species from European waters.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share110Shares
Whale fin emerging from water

The North Atlantic right whale is considered functionally extinct in Europe, and only a small number can be found elsewhere.

Image credit: Steve Meese/Shutterstock.com

A new study of ancient whale bones suggests that medieval European hunters may have targeted two species of whale to the point of extinction in the eastern North Atlantic.

Although whaling took place on an industrial level during the 19th and 20th centuries, the practice in general is thought to have been present in coastal communities for thousands of years. Keen to understand how whaling of the past might inform whale management in the present, researchers have turned to the analysis of ancient whale bones.

Advertisement

“Mediaeval cultures are especially associated with the early growth of whaling, but the targets and scale of these activities are poorly understood given the limitations of pre-modern historical records,” wrote the authors of a new study investigating ancient whaling.

Their research aimed to determine the main species subjected to early whaling and how their frequency within archaeological records compared to other species, both at the time and during later industrial whaling.

boook svg

Related Stories

People Are Discussing The Best Ways to Remove Summer Mildewarrow
Soy-Based Superglue Offers Sustainable Sticking Strengtharrow
How Ants Get Themselves Out Of Traffic Jamsarrow

The study looked at 719 pieces of whalebone collected from sites across northern and western Europe, dating back from around 3500 BCE to the 18th century. To determine the species each fragment belonged to, the researchers analyzed the composition of a protein called collagen in the bone – collagen composition differs across whale species and so makes a useful identifier.

What they observed was somewhat counterintuitive.

Advertisement

The species that were the main focus of industrial whaling, such as blue and humpback whales, and those that are abundant today (like the common minke whale) were rarely found amongst the fragments of bone. Instead, they saw that two species now extinct in the eastern North Atlantic Ocean – the Atlantic grey whale and the North Atlantic right whale – were the most frequently found.

From this, the researchers concluded that right whales may have been frequently targeted by medieval hunters, in line with the limited body of pre-modern historical records mentioning whales. Grey whales were also common targets, but this was an unexpected finding, as they aren’t mentioned as often within the records.

As for why the two species were hunted to extinction, the study authors hypothesized:

“Both the grey whale and the North Atlantic right whale may have fallen victim to a perception of limitless natural abundance, due to ease of hunting and initially high numbers in coastal waters during the inception and early development of European whaling.”

Advertisement

Once they became a fixed element in whaling practice, hunters may then have targeted them to the point of extinction, regardless of whether they noticed a decline in numbers. 

Whether right and gray whales were a target because they were easier to hunt or happened to be the most abundant species at the time is unclear. However, the study concluded that answering this question will be vital to understanding the oceans of the past and, potentially, the ecology of whales in the future.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • bones,

  • whaling,

  • collagen,

  • archaeology,

  • Palaeontology,

  • medieval

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

People Are Discussing The Best Ways to Remove Summer MildewA photo of a woman kneeling down with a look of confusion as she examines a low wall covered in mildew growth.
natureNature

People Are Discussing The Best Ways to Remove Summer Mildew

clock8 hours ago
share3
Soy-Based Superglue Offers Sustainable Sticking StrengthTube of superglue being squeezed
natureplants

Soy-Based Superglue Offers Sustainable Sticking Strength

clock10 hours ago
share55
How Ants Get Themselves Out Of Traffic JamsBlack Diacamma ant walking on a dry plant stem
naturecreepy crawlies

How Ants Get Themselves Out Of Traffic Jams

clock10 hours ago
share39