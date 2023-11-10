Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Man With Parkinson’s Now Able To Walk Kilometers A Day Thanks To Spinal Implant"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
clockPUBLISHED

Man With Parkinson’s Now Able To Walk Kilometers A Day Thanks To Spinal Implant

The implant delivers electrical stimulation to his lower spinal cord.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share1Shares
The legs of several people walking.

There are nearly 1 million people in the US living with Parkinson's disease.

Image credit: Christian Mueller/Shutterstock.com

Thanks to an experimental spinal implant in his lower back, a man with Parkinson’s disease has experienced a drastic improvement in his ability to walk without falling.

Marc Gauthier, a 63-year-old from Bordeaux in France, was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative condition over 20 years ago. The disease is characterized by uncontrollable movements and coordination problems, and being at an advanced stage, Gauthier’s legs would repeatedly freeze up, causing him to fall over multiple times a day. As a result of the implant, this no longer happens.

Advertisement

The implant is what’s known as a neuroprosthetic device and delivers electrical stimulation to the spinal cord, in the hopes of activating dysfunctional neural circuits that affect how someone walks. This approach has been used in people with Parkinson’s disease before, putting implants over the upper and middle spine, but this showed only modest results.

In Gauthier’s case, researchers instead implanted the device in the lower back, over a region called the lumbosacral spinal cord; when stimulated, this activates the neurons between the spinal cord and leg muscles, correcting “incorrect” signals from the brain caused by the disease. The level of stimulation was personalized to Gauthier by analyzing how he walked before the procedure.

boook svg

Related Stories

World's First Eyeball And Partial-Face Transplant Is A Huge Successarrow
This Is How Long It Takes The Brain To Recover Following Alcohol Use Disorder Cessationarrow
Knowledge Of World War II Medical Atrocities Is Crucial For Medical Ethics, Experts Arguearrow

Now, movement sensors placed on Gauthier’s legs detect when he is walking, triggering the implant to switch on and deliver electrical stimulation to his spine. As a result, even two years after the implant was installed, there have been significant improvements in his walking ability. When re-analyzing his walking after implantation, researchers found it was closer to that of a healthy control than a fellow Parkinson’s patient.

Advertisement

“Every Sunday I go to the lake, and I walk around 6 kilometres [3.7 miles]. It’s incredible,” he told the Guardian.  

Whilst the treatment has worked well in this case, it’s not clear whether it will become a widespread treatment for the disease, which currently has no cure. “There’s not enough data in this paper to conclude that this approach will be better than current standard treatments,” said Susan Harkema, a neuroscientist at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, told Nature.

Further research, with more participants, will be required to fully establish if this kind of spinal cord stimulation is an effective treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The research team is planning on studying the treatment in another six patients next year.

Regardless of how that research pans out, the procedure has certainly had a significant impact on Gauthier’s day-to-day life. “I would fall five to six times per day. I would often stay home as well, and was forced to stop working three years ago. For example, walking into a store was impossible before, because of the freezing of gait that would happen in those environments,” Gauthier said in a press briefing. 

Advertisement

“And now it doesn’t happen anymore.”

The study is published in Nature Medicine.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • walking,

  • Spinal Cord,

  • implants,

  • neuroscience,

  • Parkinson's disease

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

World's First Eyeball And Partial-Face Transplant Is A Huge SuccessTransplant recipient Aaron James with Dr Eduardo D Rodriguez, director of the Face Transplant Program at NYU Langone Health who led the surgery.
healthmedicine

World's First Eyeball And Partial-Face Transplant Is A Huge Success

clock1 hour ago
This Is How Long It Takes The Brain To Recover Following Alcohol Use Disorder CessationA plastic or rubber brain sitting next to a glass of wine and an upturned beer botle
healthneuroscience

This Is How Long It Takes The Brain To Recover Following Alcohol Use Disorder Cessation

clock3 hours ago
share8
Knowledge Of World War II Medical Atrocities Is Crucial For Medical Ethics, Experts ArguePhotograph of the 23 defendants in the Nuremberg Doctors' Trial
healthmedicine

Knowledge Of World War II Medical Atrocities Is Crucial For Medical Ethics, Experts Argue

clock23 hours ago
comments3
share33