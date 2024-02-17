Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To Space

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To Space

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To Space

Not very long ago, in a galaxy zero miles away...

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

Freelance Writer

Katie has a PhD in maths, specializing in the intersection of dynamical systems and number theory.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Holly Large
share38Shares
Green Laser Lightsaber

Not the actual lightsaber, although Luke's was (mostly) green.

Image credit: siiixth/Shutterstock.com

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away – well, actually it was pretty close by in galactic terms – George Lucas came up with the idea of an epic space-age weapon. He dubbed it the “lightsaber”, and bestowed it upon only his noblest heroes – or his most fearsome villains.

Thirty years later, we had conclusive proof that lightsabers were really out there in the cosmos. How did we know? Because we put it there during a mission back in 2007.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a neat link because it combines two space themes all at one time,” said Jim Reilly, a now-retired NASA astronaut and veteran of three missions and eight spacewalks, at the time

“There’s a kind of a fine line between science fiction and reality as far as what we do,” he said, “and it’s only just time really because a lot of what we’re doing right now was science fiction when I was growing up.”

It was far from the first time astronauts had smuggled novelty or contraband items off-world with them. Way back in 1969, mere months after the first moon landings, American sculptor Forrest Myers teamed up with a handful of contemporary artists to create the Moon Museum, a tiny and vaguely obscene collection of scribblings that was secretly attached to the Apollo 12 spacecraft and – we can only assume – still sits on the lunar surface today. 

Eight years after that, Voyager 1 and 2 launched with their Golden Records on board – two 30-centimeter (12-inch) golden disks, containing 115 images, 90 minutes of music, greetings in 55 languages, and a selection of “sounds of Earth”.

Advertisement

In fact, it’s not even the first time something Star Wars-related has made it into space. Many astronauts have snuck “toy mementos, things like a Star Wars toy that might have meant something in their life” on board various spacecraft over the decades, Reilly admitted, “so there are any number of things that might be just a little out of the ordinary.”

As for the lightsaber, the now-famous weapon – originally one of many, cobbled together from knickknacks found in the prop department and a whole lot of superglue – spent a total of 14 days in orbit, onboard mission STS-120. Leaving Earth on October 23, 2007, it spent the trip safely packed in foam inside an inaccessible compartment in the Discovery Space Shuttle, which, we’ve gotta say, is probably the least Star Wars-y way to launch a lightsaber into space.

The lightsaber was successfully returned to George Lucas after the mission ended, safe and sound and unused against any Sith Lords. We only pity the poor pizza delivery guy who has to deliver to Darth Vader… 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • discovery,

  • Astronomy,

  • Star Wars,

  • Space Shuttle,

  • lightsabers

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What’s Going On With Voyager 1? NASA’s Interstellar Spacecraft's Future Looks UncertainAn illustration of Voyager 1 traveling through interstellar space, or the space between stars. The Voyager spacecraft sits against a stunning blue hazed background peppered with thousands of white dots representing distant stars. Voyager's white high-gain antenna dish is facing upward toward the stars. Other antenna and instruments our outlined around the dish, fading into the vastness of space.
EXCLUSIVE
spaceSpace and Physics

What’s Going On With Voyager 1? NASA’s Interstellar Spacecraft's Future Looks Uncertain

clockYesterday
comments2
share98
The Sun Is A Star. But Is Every Star A Sun?Stars are diverse, as this photo shows. Some get called suns, others not, but in such a mix where should we draw the line.
spaceAstronomy

The Sun Is A Star. But Is Every Star A Sun?

clockYesterday
comments2
share110
An Ancient Planet May Be Trapped Near The Center Of The EarthArtist impression of two plance colliding, the second one is significantly smaller than the first.
spaceAstronomy

An Ancient Planet May Be Trapped Near The Center Of The Earth

clockYesterday
share150