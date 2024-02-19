Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Life Could Spread Across The Galaxy On Cosmic Dust, Wild New Paper Suggests

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Life Could Spread Across The Galaxy On Cosmic Dust, Wild New Paper Suggests

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Life Could Spread Across The Galaxy On Cosmic Dust, Wild New Paper Suggests

Could life on Earth have begun hundreds of light-years away?

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons
share88Shares
A tardigrade floating in space.

Panspermia is basically this, but with cosmic dust.

Image credit: Denis Simonov/Shutterstock.com

A new paper has taken a look at panspermia and the suggestion that dust particles could escape the gravity of host planets and make their way across the galaxy, seeding life on other planets.

There are a number of ideas about how life began on Earth, with the most likely being that it emerged in hydrothermal vents in the oceans billions of years in the past. But not all theories have Earth as the beginning place of life on Earth. One theory, which would still leave us with the problem of how life initially began, is that life could be carried across the Solar System, or perhaps even the galaxy. 

Advertisement

The idea, known as panspermia, has been around in various forms for centuries, but was named in the early 1900s by Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius. Arrhenius suggested that small dust grains containing live organisms could be carried out of a planet's atmosphere, and then propelled across space by solar radiation pressure. 

Putting aside whether life – even hardy life – could survive the arduous journeys involved, various astronomers have attempted to calculate how long it would take life to radiate out from a planet in this way. One team concluded that it would take around 20 days for life to make it to Mars from Earth, 14 months to get to Neptune, and 9,000 years to get to Alpha Centauri – a long time for humans, but a blink of an eye in cosmic terms.

Previous research has shown that small amounts of dust grains at high altitudes could gain escape velocity by colliding with cosmic dust particles, starting their journey across the cosmos. In a new preprint paper, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, physicist Zaza N. Osmanov attempted to calculate the spread of this life across the galaxy, if indeed it is able to survive the journey. Despite the distances involved, travel by this method looks pretty viable, according to the paper.

"We have considered the dynamics of planetary dust particles 'propelled' by planets, and it has been shown that in 5 billion years, dust grains can travel in the [interstellar medium] at distances of the order of several hundred light-years," Osmanov concluded. "By taking the stellar distribution density into account, we have found that dust particles emitted by every single planet will reach as much as 105 stellar systems."

Advertisement

Despite this intriguing idea, Osmanov also found problems for fans of the panspermia concept, in that dense molecular clouds may trap planetary dust grains as they fly through the galaxy. However, as usual, the bigger problem might be fueling the Fermi Paradox.

"Analyzing the problem in the context of the Drake equation, it has been found that the minimum number of planets in the Milky Way that have developed life should be of the order of 3 × 107," Osmanov wrote, "implying that the whole galaxy will be full of dust particles with complex molecules."

For that life to take hold, it would still need to find itself on planets with favorable conditions, but if there is life out there, according to this paper it should be seeding other life elsewhere, leading us to once again ask: Where is everybody?

Advertisement

The paper, as-yet unpublished, is available on preprint server arXiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • panspermia,

  • aliens,

  • life,

  • life on earth,

  • origins of life

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Brightest Object In The Known Universe Is A Black Hole On Sun-A-Day DietThe most luminous object in the universe is hard to depict, but we know there is a black hole at the center and an accretion disk 7 light years wide
spaceAstronomy

Brightest Object In The Known Universe Is A Black Hole On Sun-A-Day Diet

clock3 hours ago
share60
Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be HidingAn artist's impression of Planet Nine.
spaceSpace and Physics

Astronomers Narrow Down Where "Planet Nine" Could Be Hiding

clock6 hours ago
share130
Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To SpaceGreen Laser Lightsaber
spaceAstronomy

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Has Really Been To Space

clock2 days ago
share55